Austin Reaves makes his feelings clear about candid relationship with Lakers HC JJ Redick

In just his fourth NBA season, Austin Reaves is already with his third coach with the LA Lakers. As the young guard goes through another change, he recently opened up on the relationship he has built with JJ Redick.

Not far removed from his playing career, Redick is well-known among players. He continued growing his relationships in the league following his retirement in the form of his podcast, "The Old Man and The Three." Among the countless players who have joined Redick on his show was Reaves.

Now that Redick is his coach, Reaves' bond with him has only gotten stronger. While on the "Young Man and The Three" podcast on Thursday, the LA Lakers guard reflected on how healthy his relationship with his new coach is.

"I think it's just like you said, becoming closer. I mean, he can say anything to me," Reaves said (08:10). "If it's the middle of the game, he could sit there and cuss me out if he wants. And I know it's coming from a good place, because, you know, I've spent so much time with him, you know, like you said, just on a human level."

Reaves has had a lot of success under Redick. The former undrafted guard is having a career year, averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

JJ Redick has long been impressed with Austin Reaves since taking over as LA Lakers head coach

As Austin Reaves said, his relationship with JJ Redick began long before he was his coach. Since getting an up-close look at Reaves, the longtime NBA sharpshooter has been blown away by his play.

Throughout the first half of the season, Redick has praised him on numerous occasions. He gave Reaves major compliments after just the second game of the campaign against the Phoenix Suns.

In the Oct. 25 matchup, Reaves recorded 26 points and eight assists in a win over Kevin Durant and Co. Following the performance, Redick reflected on what he had seen from him since taking the Lakers job. Having the chance to be around him every day, he realized how good Reaves is.

"I knew he was a great player before I took this job," Redick said in the postgame presser. "Been around him since July, and every day he keeps getting better and showing more. I didn't realize he was this good. I knew he was good, I didn't realize he was this good. He's a fantastic basketball player."

Their good relationship is likely a key factor, but Redick has been able to unlock Reaves in a big way for the Lakers. Playing at this level, he appears to be a legitimate third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

