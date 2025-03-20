"Austin Reaves would put both of them on a leash" - NBA fans abuzz over ex-Lakers guard's reaction to Brandon Jenning’s 1v1 call-out

Former NBA guard Brandon Jennings has been sharing some hot takes in his guest appearances on podcasts. From claiming that he's a better player than Jrue Holiday to saying he deserved an All-Star spot over certain players, Jennings has made some controversial statements.

He has also challenged some former NBA players to a game of one-on-one, including ex-Laker Lou Williams.

The potential matchup between the former NBA guards has caused an uproar among basketball enthusiasts. Some fans also name-dropped other players.

"Austin Reaves would put both of them on a leash," one fan said.

"Lou Will vs Jamal Crawford. I would watch that," another fan tweeted.

"More former NBA players should do 1v1 and treat it like a Verzuz," one fan wrote.

Others made their pick on who would win between Jennings and Williams.

"Brandon Jennings will not even get the ball back," one fan tweeted.

"Lou Will killing Brandon Jennings ngl," another fan commented.

"It’s a lot closer matchup than everyone thinks," a fan said.

Physically, they are quite similar. Jennings is listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 lbs. while Williams is 6-foot-2 and 175 lbs.

Scoring-wise, they also had near-identical numbers. Jennings averaged 14.1 points per game on 38.7% shooting, including 34.5% from the 3-point line. Williams put up 13.9 ppg on 41.9% shooting. His 3-point % is also better at 35.1%.

Jennings is a better playmaker, as he averaged 5.7 apg compared to William's 3.4. However, the stats won't matter in a game of one-on-one.

Between the two, Williams had a longer career. He played 17 seasons in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Houston Rockets.

On the other hand, Jennings' career spanned nine seasons and he had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

Brandon Jennings thinks he would have been an NBA All-Star over Ray Allen in 2011

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Brandon Jennings' career was off to a blazing start but was derailed by an injury in his sophomore season. Just 25 games into the 2010-11 campaign, he broke his foot, leading to a 19-game absence.

If he didn't get hurt, Jennings believes he would have been given an All-Star nod.

"My second year, if I don't get hurt, I'm an All-Star," Jennings said in a video posted tweeted on Wednesday.

He was then asked which player among those who made it would be snubbed if he was selected: Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo, Derrick Rose or Dwyane Wade.

"Ray Allen can watch out," Jennings said.

In 2010-11, Ray Allen averaged 16.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 2.7 apg while Jennings put up 16.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 4.8 apg.

