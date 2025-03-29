Austin Reaves reacts after receiving heartfelt shoutout from brother Spencer Reaves for 'cool reveal'

Austin Reaves' brother, Spencer Reaves, showed his brother some love on social media. The LA Lakers took on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, which was also the game AR revealed his brother's baby's gender. Austin wore a pair of pink sneakers, which signaled that Spencer's baby would be a girl.

Spencer appreciated the gesture and gave Austin a shoutout on Instagram. Spencer revealed to the public that he was about to become a girl dad.

"Girl Dad Incoming 🩷🎀. Thanks @austinreaves12 for the cool reveal," Spencer wrote.

Austin reciprocated his brother's energy and showed love as well. The younger Reaves went to the comment section to share a couple of pink hearts.

"💗💗," Austin commented.

What made the gender reveal more special was that the LA Lakers came up with a huge win against the Indiana Pacers. LeBron James beat the buzzer on Wednesday despite having a poor game. Austin Reaves also gave it his all to help the King come up with the win. Reaves added 24 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

Austin Reaves opens up about second straight loss against Bulls

The LA Lakers took on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, wherein they suffered a one-point 119-117 loss. It was the second straight time the Lakers lost to the Bulls. They previously tasted defeat last Saturday when Chicago dominated LA 146-115.

Austin Reaves took much of the blame for their loss on Thursday as he was expected to make a play for the Lakers in the final crucial seconds. Reaves was LA's main scoring option for the night as he put up 30 points. Unfortunately for them, the Lakers came up with a sloppy play, which gave the Bulls the opportunity to tie the game and eventually hit the game-winner.

“I wanted to get the ball go to the free throw line. I think the miscommunication might have been I was trying to hold (LeBron James) off instead of popping to the ball,” Reaves said about the play. "I take just as much responsibility as you know I’m sure he did."

LeBron James also opened up about what happened in the final seconds of Thursday's game. James then acknowledged Reaves' efforts as he tried to win the game for the Lakers.

"We put ourselves in position to win, gave up a lot of threes in the fourth quarter, still put ourselves in position to win," James said. “Horrible turnover by myself, miscommunication the play before that. (Austin Reaves) tried to save us. Tip your hats.”

The LA Lakers are set to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Both teams are tied at 44-29. Whoever wins the game will claim fourth place in the Western Conference.

