Austin Reaves and Rigorer set to release all-new Valentine’s Day colorway after jaw-dropping performance against Celtics

Austin Reaves recently turned heads with an all-new colorway of his signature Rigorer AR1 shoes this week in the LA Lakers’ recent game with the Houston Rockets. Together, Reaves and Rigorer have continued to drop hit colorways that have generated tons of interest among fans. The all-new colorway debuted by Reaves was no different.

On the heels of Reaves' massive performance against the Boston Celtics, a press release from global marketplace KICKS CREW sent to Sportskeeda’s Evan Bell shared details about the new release.

After the January 29th debut of the sneakers, fans will be able to purchase them exclusively through KICKS CREW when they release on February 10th at 11am EST / 8am PT for $100. The relese will mark the first of the year for Austin Reaves and Rigorer, following a surprise release on Christmas.

In the previously referenced press release from KICKS CREW, Reaves opened up on the latest colorway. In addition, he expressed his excitement surrounding both the release, and everything that’s to come.

“As I start 2024, I’m looking forward to sharing all the new designs for my signature line with all my fans. This new colorway is more than just a normal Valentine’s release; it represents my passion, dedication, and shared love for the game.”

Rigorer AR1 - Valentine's Day

“It’s gotta be the shoes!” Austin Reaves leads the way for the Lakers in massive win while wearing the all-new Valentine’s Day AR1 colorway

Austin Reaves put on an absolutely sensational performance while wearing the Valentine’s Day colorway on Thursday when he and the Lakers played the Boston Celtics. In the absence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, many fans expected the Boston Celtics, to pick up an easy win.

Austin Reaves, however, had other plans. In a sensational outing that saw the Lakers pick up a 114-105 win over the Celtics, Reaves scored a whopping 32 points. His performance saw him outscore both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 31 on the night.

The performance not only highlighted his growth as a player, and his ability to take over a game, but also generated plenty of interest around the upcoming sneaker release. Much like other colorways in the Rigorer AR1 line, the Valentine’s Day iteration of his signature shoes includes cutting-edge performance technology.

With a lightweight woven cocoon upper material, an innovative bubble lacing system, and the latest midsole from Rigorer made with Showtime Foam Tech, the AR1s are a true-performance sneaker. When the shoes release on February 10th, fans will be able to get their hands on a pair exclusively through KICKSCREW.com

Heading into the team's upcoming game against the Knicks on Saturday night, the big question is, will Reaves once again don the shoes and erupt for 30+?

