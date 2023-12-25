Austin Reaves and Rigorer surprise fans on Xmas with all-new AR1 ‘Iceman' colorway 

Austin Reaves and Rigorer are teaming up for yet another release for the holidays, with the all-new AR1 Iceman. The news was broken via press release, which was relayed to Sportskeeda’s Evan Bell via KICKS CREW. The shoes are dropping today, on Christmas, ahead of the LA Lakers’ upcoming clash with the Boston Celtics.

Much like past releases, the shoes will be available for purchase via Rigorer’s site, as well as KICKS GREW global marketplace for $100. The shock drop will release today, at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PT.

The all-new color way will mark the last release of the year for Austin Reaves and Rigorer on the heels of the groundbreaking announcement that he had become an investor. Austin Reaves spoke about the new colorway in the previously mentioned press release ahead of the Lakers’ Christmas Day game:

“I'm extremely grateful for this amazing year that I had and wanted to thank all the fans for supporting me throughout everything. This final release for the year is a gift to all my supporters, and I can’t wait to show everyone what we have planned for the new year.”

This year has been a big one for Reaves, Rigorer, and KICKS CREW. Austin Reaves, of course, is fresh off an inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament win with the LA Lakers, while Rigorer and KICKS CREW are on an impressive run that has seen both entities drop a number of exciting shoes.

Looking at Austin Reaves and the LA Lakers’ upcoming clash on Christmas Day

The release of the all-new AR1 color way not only coincides with Christmas, but also the LA Lakers’ highly anticipated Christmas Day clash with the Boston Celtics. The two longtime rivals are both in the middle of an impressive season which recently saw the Lakers capture the inaugural NBA Cup.

Meanwhile, out East, the Boston Celtics have cemented themselves as true contenders to win it all this year. With the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, the team has emerged as true favorites to win a championship.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the team has struggled since their NBA Cup win, going just 5-5 in their last 10. During that time, Austin Reaves has continued to impress, averaging a career-high 15.2 points per game on the year. In addition, Reaves is also averaging a career-high 4.6 assists and 5.1 assists per game.

The current odds for the game via FanDuel have the Celtics sitting as slight favorites over the Lakers given their recent 8-2 run in their last 10. With a two-game wins streak, the team currently stands alone in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 22-6 record, just half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the AR1 Iceman shoes dropping just before the game, the expectation is that Austin Reaves will be wearing the all-new shoes.