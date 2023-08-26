Austin Reaves saves Team USA from an unwanted record during 2023 FIBA World Cup opener against New Zealand 

Austin Reaves and Team USA had a difficult debut against New Zealand in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Kiwis' physicality and pace puzzled the Americans to start the contest. USA was down by 10 points early in the first quarter.

However, Steve Kerr didn't take too long to make the necessary adjustments, inserting Reaves and several other players from the second unit to stabilize the ship. Just as the USA headed towards breaking the previous embarrassing record of the lowest scoring quarter in an opening game in FIBA and Olympic history, Reaves hit a 3-pointer to prevent that from happening before the end of the quarter.

Team USA's lowest first-quarter total in an opening game was 17 during the 2019 FIBA World Cup tournament against the Czech Republic. They had 16 during Saturday's game against New Zealand before Reaves splashed a long-range attempt. The USA did, however, finish with their second-lowest total in the first quarter of an opening contest in a FIBA or Olympic tournament with 19 points.

That shot also saved Team USA from losing the opening quarter for the third time in an opening FIBA or Olympic game.

Austin Reaves single-handedly shifts the momentum in favor of Team USA against 'Tall Blacks'

Team USA looked out of sorts in the initial stages of their opening game. However, Austin Reaves entered and changed the momentum single-handedly. He gave the team the offensive burst they needed, combining well with others on offense to create problems for New Zealand's defense.

The Americans stretched their one-point first-quarter lead to nine by the end of the first half. Reaves had 12 points and six assists (team-high) in 22 minutes on 67% shooting. Reaves' selection for Team USA drew plenty of criticism. However, he's been shutting his critics brilliantly since his tremendous run during the tune-ups and now the main event.

The LA Lakers star went from being labeled an overrated selection to arguably one of the USA's five most impactful players. Reaves proved his mettle as a reliable bench piece the coaching staff can turn to when the main lineup isn't finding the rhythm.

Austin Reaves deserved every bit of praise for his pivotal performance against the Kiwis that helped Steve Kerr's men record a 99-72 blowout win. A lopsided result seemed a far-fetched bet when the game started, but Reaves' impactful run off the bench made it possible for Team USA to achieve the desired result.

