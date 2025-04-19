Austin Reaves shock drops newest sneakers ahead of Lakers’ playoff game

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA playoffs tonight, Austin Reaves and Rigorer have teamed up with Kicks Crew for a surprise release of his signature shoe, the AR2.

The all-new "HBK" colorway stands for "Hillbilly Kobe" - a reference to Reaves' nickname - and pays tribute to both his Arkansas roots, and, of course, Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

Reaves' Arkansas roots are notably reflected in the wheat tones used throughout the shoe, which released for $110 on both KICKSCREW.com and Rigorer.com at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) ahead of Game 1 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

This is now the sixth signature release Austin Reaves and Rigorer have done since taking their partnership to the next level in 2023, when the LA guard became an equity partner in the company.

Much like previous releases, the "HBK" AR2s feature Rigorer's best technology, with a full-length Showtime Foam Tech midsole, and a unique anti-slip sole that merges the TPU wings into the rubber outer-sole to give Reaves maximum traction.

Photos of the HBK AR2's can be seen below, courtesy of KICKS CREW:

Rigorer AR2 "HBK" - Images courtesy of KICKS CREW

Looking ahead at Austin Reaves and the LA Lakers' upcoming first-round series against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves

The release of the "HBK" AR2s comes ahead of a highly-anticipated first-round matchup in the Western Conference playoffs between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Throughout the regular season, LA coach JJ Redick coached the Lakers to a 2-2 record against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After a win in LA's season opener, they were then on the wrong end of back-to-back losses against the T-Wolves on Dec. 2 and Dec. 13, before closing out the regular-season series with a win in late February.

That game, which is the only one that the two teams have played in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade, saw Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic combine for 44 points, while LeBron James led the way with a 33-point, 17-rebound triple-double.

Since then, Austin Reaves has averaged 22.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, figures that reflect what has been an impressive season for the fifth-year guard.

Back in February, he led LA to a win against the Indiana Pacers while scoring a career-high 45 points. Since then, he's scored 30 or more seven times, finishing the regular season with career-high numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals.

After closing out the regular season with an efficient 23-point outing against the Houston Rockets, Reaves and the "HBK" AR2s will look to keep the momentum rolling tonight against Minnesota in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs.

