Austin Reaves shouts out LeBron James after Lakers progress past Warriors

Austin Reaves hit some important shots as the Los Angeles Lakers sent the Golden State Warriors tumbling out of the playoffs. However, it was LeBron James who dominated in the 122-101 Game 6 victory, courtesy of some exceptional shooting efficiency.

When addressing the media after the game, Austin Reaves spoke glowingly of LeBron James' performance and overall impact.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Austin Reaves on his buzzer beater at the end of the first half, playing in the LeBron-Steph rivalry and his experience so far in the #NBAPlayoffs Austin Reaves on his buzzer beater at the end of the first half, playing in the LeBron-Steph rivalry and his experience so far in the #NBAPlayoffs. https://t.co/p0fNiDW9fK

“Anytime you step on the floor with him, you expect him to do spectacular things," Reaves said. "His efficiency was off the charts. Every time you step on the floor, you expect him to be great because that’s what he’s done his whole career. Honestly, he could be great, but people would still kill him because he wasn’t who he was in 2013. His motor from the get-go was special. And his attention to detail has been on 10 since the first game against Memphis. Happy for him. I know he wanted this series really bad.”

James ended the contest against the Warriors with 30 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block. Furthermore, the legendary forward shot the ball at a 71.4% clip from the field, had a conversation rate of 66.7% from three-point range, and hit eight of his 11 free-throw attempts.

Following their Game 6 win, the Los Angeles Lakers have booked a place in the Western Conference Finals, where they will face off against the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James only has respect for the Golden State Warriors

Shortly after the Lakers had overcome the Golden State Warriors to win their series 4-2, LeBron James addressed the media. During his post-game press conference, the Lakers superstar shared how much he respects competing against Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the Warriors core.

“First of all, nothing but the utmost respect for their organization,” James said. “But as far as the players: Steph, Draymond, and Klay. Those are the guys that I’ve had the most battles with. Those are the guys that I’ve been in a war against. And nothing but respect for them. Obviously, for the franchise as well.”

Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, their chances of defending and retaining their NBA championship are now over. The Lakers have now taken another big step toward making the NBA Finals, just one year after missing out on the playoffs entirely.

Still, the challenge of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the rest of the Denver Nuggets roster will be a huge test. Luckily for LA, they boast the size, skill, and roster versatility to cope with guarding a unicorn talent such as Jokic.

As such, the purple and gold fanbase will be hoping for an incredible series from big man Anthony Davis, who will likely be tasked with being the primary guard on Jokic.

The Los Angeles Lakers will have some time to work on their game plan, as their series vs the Denver Nuggets isn't scheduled to begin until Tuesday, May 16. The first game of the Western Conference Finals will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver.

