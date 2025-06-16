Austin Reaves shuts down trade buzz with bold take on Lakers loyalty: "I don't pay attention to it"

This season, Austin Reaves staked his claim as one of the most formidable scoring options for the LA Lakers. Despite his stellar play alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Reaves has often figured in trade speculations — but apparently, the four-year pro has already learned how to cope with these.

In a viral clip posted over the weekend, Reaves — who was in attendance at the Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp — told a local Arkansas reporter about his response to trade buzz.

"I don't pay attention to it," Reaves said. "I keep my head down and work. I feel like that's one of the reasons where I'm at."

Though Reaves acknowledged that some things are out of his hands, he maintained that his loyalty remains firmly with the City of Angels.

"At this point, it's not in my control," Reaves added. "If they want to trade me, we'll start something new somewhere else. But, like I said, I wanna be in LA. I wanna play my whole career in LA. I love the fans, I love the weather, I love the golf."

Reaves, who called the Lakers "the best organization in the world" in this interview, averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 2024-25. All these averages are career highs for the former Oklahoma Sooner, whom James openly endorsed as a Most Improved Player candidate back in April.

It remains to be seen, however, whether James' adulation or even Reaves' production will be enough to keep him on the Lakers roster over the offseason.

"Next year is going to be a show": Austin Reaves' agent addresses trade rumors involving Lakers guard

While Reaves was rather gracious in his response, his agent took a more defiant tone in addressing the trade speculations.

On May 24, Reaves' agent, Aaron Reilly, retweeted a clip of the Lakers guard's highlights against the Indiana Pacers. Reilly's caption was a strong response to the trade buzz surrounding his client.

"Next year is going to be a show. People really have no idea what’s to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second string centers," Reilly wrote.

Just days after the tweet was posted, the Pacers went on to book a trip to the NBA Finals. Clearly, Reilly has high hopes that Reaves and the rest of the Lakers will also embark on a deep playoff run next season.

