  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Austin Reaves
  • Austin Reaves stats tonight: How did the Lakers guard fare against the Denver Nuggets (Mar. 19)

Austin Reaves stats tonight: How did the Lakers guard fare against the Denver Nuggets (Mar. 19)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 20, 2025 03:18 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Austin Reaves stats tonight: How did the Lakers guard fare against the Denver Nuggets (Mar. 19)

Austin Reaves was off to a good start as the LA Lakers torched the Denver Nuggets with a dominant 73-59 lead in the first half at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. The Arkansas product had nine points, one rebound, and five assists to complement Luka Doncic's hot 25-point start.

Reaves shot 4-7 from the field and 1-4 from beyond the arc. The guard was happy to manage the floor as LA's shooting heated up early in the game. He came into the contest averaging 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 45.6% shooting from the field and 36.65% from the deep.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी