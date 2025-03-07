Austin Reaves stats tonight: How did Lakers guard fare vs Knicks upon injury return (Mar. 6)

Austin Reaves was yet to make a massive scratch on points as the guard returned from a calf injury against the New York Knicks on Thursday. Reaves looked rusty upon return in his 15:46 minutes as the Lakers trailed NY 60-51 at the Crypto.com Arena.

Reaves finished the first half with three points off free throws, three rebounds, and two turnovers. He was 0-5 from the field and 0-2 from the deep.

PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FT 3 4 0 0 0 2 0-5 0-3 3-4

The Arkansas product missed the last couple of games for the Lakers as he recovered from a calf injury. He has been the third-leading scorer for LA averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point line.

