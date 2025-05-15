Austin Reaves trade rumors: Only a superstar center can lead to Lakers dealing 3rd option

The LA Lakers are facing some major questions this offseason. They looked like a championship-caliber team during stretches but also struggled with inconsistency.

Notably, Austin Reaves, who was great for most of the season, struggled mightily in the first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, raising questions about his future with the organization.

Nevertheless, as much as it would make sense to explore the trade market for him now that they also have Luka Doncic, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that it would take a whole lot to get him.

More specifically, they would only consider trading him to land one of the best big men in the league.

"If one of the best centers in the NBA were available, the conversations might be different, but at least now, during the first part of the offseason, that just isn’t the case," Woike wrote.

Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season. He took over at times when LeBron James and Luka Doncic weren't on the floor, and he's made big strides as a defender and playmaker.

Austin Reaves is in line for a big payday

Of course, it can all change, but for now, the Lakers seem content with a player they signed as an undrafted free agent and developed into one of the league's best third options.

On the downside, Reaves is heading for a big payday, and the Lakers might not be able to match what he can get in the free-agent market. That only makes trading for him even trickier, as whoever gets him will have to give up a lot and not have any guarantee of his future with the organization:

Reaves is eligible for a contract extension this summer. Dan Woike said that the reported four-year, $89.2 million contract the Lakers can offer is "below market" and Reaves will "likely head for unrestricted free agency in 2026, assuming he declines his player option."

Woike added:

"So any team that would trade for Reaves would need to, one, meet the Lakers’ incredibly high costs, and two, do so with no guarantee that he’ll re-sign."

If Reaves plays for another team, it might be because of free agency and not because the Lakers are actively looking to dump him or get someone else.

