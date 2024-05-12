Austin Rivers drops ruthless emoji response after Jason Kelce's bold LeBron James example amid NBA-NFL crossover debate

Austin Rivers has gained widespread attention after making the bold claim that 30 current NBA players could transition to the NFL, while saying that no current NFL players could switch to the NBA.

He doubled down on his stance following comments from former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce, who expressed his belief that basketball superstar LeBron James could excel in the NFL.

Austin Rivers responded to a post featuring Kelce's comments by reaffirming his own position with a simple emoji.

Austin Rivers responds to Kelce's comments with an emoji

Kelce expressed that if he were an NFL general manager and had the opportunity to sign LeBron James, he would do so without hesitation.

“I love this argument and passion from Ryan, and as a football player my mind is screaming hell yea!!! But, if I was an NFL GM, and it was an option, I’d sign LeBron today and within one offseason he’d be the greatest redzone threat in the NFL,” Kelce said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Kelce was responding to Ryan Clark who said that while there are NBA players who possess the athleticism to compete in professional football, there are not even five tough enough to make the transition.

Clark also argued that football players are more dynamic, bigger, faster and stronger.

Austin Rivers has reason to believe LeBron James can succeed in the NFL

Austin Rivers has reason to believe in Kelce's statements regarding LeBron James' potential success in the NFL.

During the NBA lockout in 2011, which led to a temporary suspension of play, LeBron James seriously considered pursuing a professional football career. He revealed that he had received tryout invitations from both the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

In a 2021 interview with The Athletic, James stated that he believed he would have made the roster for either NFL team if he had chosen to pursue a career in professional football.

"I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don't mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I'd have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I'd have tried [out], but I would have made the team,” he said.

Apart from his basketball achievements, James stood out as a talented wide receiver for St. Vincent–St. Mary's football team.

He earned recognition as a first-team all-state player in his second year, leading the Fighting Irish to the state semifinals during his junior season.

A wrist injury suffered in his senior year during an AAU basketball game prevented him from continuing his high school football career.