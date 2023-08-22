Australia vs Georgia FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 22: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Australia and Georgia will cap off their 2023 FIBA World Cup preparations with an exhibition game in Okinawa, Japan. The event is just three days away, and both teams will be finetuning their plans on both ends of the floor before the tournament starts.

The Boomers, who are one of the strongest teams in the competition, are looking to bounce back after a loss to France two days ago. They will be led by OKC Thunder superstar Josh Giddey and captain Patty Mills.

The Aussies looked like they were ready to beat the French but couldn’t hold on to prevent their talented opponents from getting the win. Giddey and crew are favored to get back into the win column against Georgia.

The Georgians, on the other hand, are on a roll in their preparation games. They’ve won their last three matches against Jordan, Montenegro and Iran, respectively. The matchup against the Aussies, however, is easily their toughest in their tune-up matches.

The Boomers are ranked third in FIBA world rankings, and they’re going to be a huge step in competition for the Georgians.

Australia vs. Georgia game details

Date: August 22, 2023

Time: 4:00 AM ET

Venue: Tokyo, Japan

The Australians will be wary of injuries. They already lost Jock Landale, who will miss the World Cup, due to an ankle injury. The Houston Rockets big man was expected to be a key part of their campaign. They can’t afford another injury in its final preparation game.

Boomers coach Brian Goorijan may also limit or even force Josh Giddey and Duop Reath to sit out the game. Both have been the team’s best players, so the team will be extra careful with them.

Still, the team from Land Down Under is deep and talented. Even without their top players, they’re going to be favored against Georgia.

The Georgians have NBA talent on their lineup as well. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Goga Bitadze will lead their World Cup campaign. Like the Aussies, they could also spend the game watching from the sidelines.

Georgia could be led by Tornike Shengelia and Giorgi Shermadini. They’ll have to lead a balanced attack for a chance of beating the Boomers.

Where to watch

Australia vs. Georgia will be available via FUBO and FIBA’s official streaming channel, Courtside 1891. A few local stations in Japan are expected to air the game live for free.

Australia is in Group E in the FIBA World Cup elimination round

Australia begins its 2023 World Cup campaign in a tough bracket. They are in Group E together with Germany, Finland and one of the host countries, Japan. Only the top two teams will move to the second round.

While the Aussies are the top-ranked FIBA team in the bracket, any of their opponents could spring an upset. Japan has fielded a strong team led by Rui Hachimura and will be playing in front of their fans. They can’t be counted out despite their 31st finish in 2019.

Georgia is in Group F in the FIBA World Cup elimination round

On paper, the Georgians look like they have an easier route to the second round. They are in Group F, along with Slovenia, Cape Verde and Venezuela. Luka Doncic and the Slovenians are heavily favored to finish No. 1, while everyone else will battle for second.

The Baltic state will like their chances against their other opponents.

