"Availability is a skill set" - Kendrick Perkins wants Anthony Davis to invest in his body like LeBron James

Kendrick Perkins has urged LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis to take a cue from his teammate LeBron James and take better care of his body.

James and Davis entered the season with high hopes after the Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook. However, things have not happened as expected, with Davis missing most of the season due to injuries and Westbrook not gelling well with the team.

Davis recently made headlines by saying that his injury last postseason was the main reason the Phoenix Suns could eliminate the Lakers in the first round. Davis suffered a groin injury in Game 4, causing him to miss Game 5 and was very limited in Game 6.

"I think they know that. Me going down kind of changed the whole series and they had that confidence. My groin was killing me in Game 6, and I just feel they got away with one," Davis said.

In response to Davis' comments, Marcus Spears and Kendrick Perkins were very critical of the LA Lakers superstar. Perkins acknowledged Davis' prowess but questioned his dedication towards fitness, unlike James.

"Availability is a skill set," Perkins said.

"You have to be available ... This what I don't understand about AD. Hell of a talent, but can you explain to me how you have a guy, an all-time great, in some eyes like you and I, the G.O.A.T. And it's sitting right here that is showing you the way on how to be great. Invested $2 million into his body every single year," Perkins added.

Perkins continued:

"You show up every year AD, and your body looked the same. Tell me how that makes sense ... We know it's certain type of weightlifting and certain type of things that we do in the weight room that help you get through that. We know strong glutes and landing the right way and all that."

Anthony Davis has missed 31 games this season due to injuries, including a sprained MCL in his left knee and a sprained midfoot. He has only played 37 times, averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks. The LA Lakers have gone 12-19 in his absence.

Durability has always been an issue for Davis, while James has not missed many games after coming to the Lakers. James has heavily invested in his body throughout his career. He has splurged millions for the best chefs, nutritionists, trainers, equipment and facilities to keep himself in optimum physical condition.

LeBron James forced to carry LA Lakers in Anthony Davis' absence

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

In a season when LeBron James was supposed to take a back seat to Anthony Davis, "The King" has been at his best. James has carried the LA Lakers in the absence of Davis and the ineffectiveness of Westbrook.

James is second in the league in scoring and fourth in minutes per game. He's averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing. He is still among the best players in the league, even though he's 37 now and in his 19th season.

LeBron James will have to continue carrying the Lakers for the rest of the regular season. Davis is still sidelined with a foot injury and could be back in time only for the play-in tournament. However, the Lakers have the toughest schedule remaining and are in danger of missing the play-in.

