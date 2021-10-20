“This was always home” - Avery Bradley on returning to the LA Lakers for the 2021-22 NBA season

Veteran guard Avery Bradley has explained how he felt at home after playing his first game for the LA Lakers in over a year.

Speaking at Tuesday's postgame conference following the LA Lakers' loss to the Golden State Warriors, the 30-year-old said he hopes to spend the rest of the season with the franchise:

"I just want to help this roster any way I can. I just want to go in there and just play hard. That's my focus ... Hopefully this (Lakers) is something where I can continue to be for the rest of the season. This was always home. Being a part of that special team I was a part of will be something I carry with me for the rest of my life."

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen Avery Bradley is really happy to be back with the Lakers."This was always home. Being a part of that special team I was a part of will be something I carry with me for the rest of my life." Avery Bradley is really happy to be back with the Lakers."This was always home. Being a part of that special team I was a part of will be something I carry with me for the rest of my life."

Avery Bradley opted out of the NBA bubble in Orlando before the LA Lakers' championship run, citing concerns regarding his family's health. His absence was felt by the Lakers defense during their playoff run, but they managed to clinch the title anyway.

Bradley eventually chose to opt out of his LA Lakers deal and sign with the Miami Heat in free agency. However, his ailments restricted his appearance to just 10 games throughout the 2020-21 season. He was later shipped to the Houston Rockets in a deal involving Victor Oladipo.

How Avery Bradley will benefit the LA Lakers down the stretch

Avery Bradley is the perfect 3-and-D wing for the LA Lakers roster

During his previous stint with the LA Lakers, Avery Bradley came off the bench to average almost 9 points, 3 assists and 1 steal per game while shooting around 37% from downtown. His presence on the defensive perimeter was instrumental when the team needed clutch steals and fast breaks.

Also Read

During the 2021-22 regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors, Bradley sunk two crucial corner threes down the stretch to close the gap. Although the LA Lakers ended up losing the matchup, he quietly made his presence felt in just 8 minutes of play time.

Bradley is the kind of veteran guard who can step up and provide valuable minutes without needing to monopolize the ball in any half-court set. Such contributions can turn losses into wins during the postseason.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh