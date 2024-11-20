'Captain of the seas' Klay Thompson provides apt 'boating analogy' to describe Mavericks' 2024-25 season

Klay Thompson’s love for boats and being out in the water is well documented. It was for everyone to see when the Golden State Warriors honored the four-time champion by providing everyone in the arena with a captain’s hat when he returned to Chase Center for the first time as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

After Dallas’ 132-91 win in the Emirates NBA Cup on Tuesday, Thompson was asked about his up-and-down season so far. He replied:

“Well, you know, as a captain of the seas, I love any boating analogy I can do. And you're gonna encounter rough waters, especially on a long voyage. And the most important thing is to stay the course and believe in yourself. I mean, I've been through this now 12 years, healthy, able to play.

“And the fact that I'm so grateful for playing every night and healthy every night. That's why the shooting nights where I'm off, they used to really eat at me. But now in my 12th season, it's easier to rebound, get in the gym and think highly of yourself because the proof is in the pudding.”

It isn’t just Klay Thompson who has struggled to start the season. His team, the Dallas Mavericks, are off to an underwhelming 8-7 start, having made the NBA finals last season. The Mavs are currently placed ninth in the Western Conference and need to continue its three-game winning streak.

Klay Thompson says he “can live with the results”

Klay Thompson shot just 6 of 15 from the floor for 19 points on Tuesday. He, however, was efficient from the 3-point line and shot 5 of 9. Before Tuesday’s game, he averaged 13.6 points on 39.7% shooting, including 35.6% from beyond the arc. Both shooting numbers are the lowest of his career. It doesn’t seem to bother him anymore, though, as he said:

“I am a perfectionist. I want to be an efficient player. But if I give everything I have, I can live with the results.”

Even if Thompson continues to be frustrated, it is understandable for someone who used to be one of the most efficient players of his era. Before the ACL and Achilles injuries that derailed his career in 2019 and 2020, Klay Thompson had never shot below 40.0% in a season from the 3-point line.

While his numbers have definitely gone down, his competitive spirits lives on and he will be crucial to the Dallas Mavericks’ championship aspirations.

