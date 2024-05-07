Awe-struck by Victor Wembanyama's dominance, Shannon Sharpe dishes out bold verdict: "By the time he's 23 or 24, he'll have an MVP"

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama earned his first NBA honor of his young career, winning the unanimous 2024 Rookie of the Year award on Monday, beating Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren and Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller.

Many reacted to this, including NFL legend-turned-analyst Shannon Sharpe, who made a bold prediction for Victor Wembanyama. The three-time Super Bowl champion feels that in a few years, the Frenchman will receive the top individual honor (NBA MVP).

"He's gonna win the MVP within his first four years," Sharpe declared on First Take. "One of the next three years, he'll win MVP, because he can score. He'll average 25 [points], give you 12 [rebounds], give you three blocks with three assists. The Spurs will make the playoffs and it will be solely because of him ... By the time he's 23-24, he'll have an MVP."

Victor Wembanyama's team wasn't as successful as Chet Holmgren's Thunder this season, but there's no doubt that he was the best.

The 20-year-old was already given the keys to the car and he knew how to drive it properly, recording double-doubles regularly during the season. The hype was already big for this guy and he didn't disappoint.

Of course, having the right supporting cast will be crucial for him and the Spurs, but as things stand right now, Wembanyama is on the right track to become a force in the NBA.

In his first season in the league, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points on 47/33/80 shooting splits, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game.

Spurs need to maximize Victor Wembanyama's talents

Following a fantastic rookie season, many people had the same feelings about the 2023 No. 1 overall pick as Sharpe did. To fully realize his potential, the San Antonio Spurs must surround him with the right players. After several years of wandering, San Antonio is eager to return to the top of the league.

According to Shams Charania, the Spurs have shown interest in several top-point guards to pair up with Victor Wembanyama, including Trae Young. Devin Booker is another potential name to monitor for the Spurs, according to Bleacher Report.

They're yet to decide on their best candidate, but it doesn't seem like the Spurs will miss candidates to join Victor Wembanyama. This offseason will be crucial for San Antonio if they want to make their future superstar happy.