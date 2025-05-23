Ayesha Curry applauds as Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee's passion continues to burn brightly in Amazon’s 'The Final Play

On Thursday, Ayesha Curry reacted to news that Hazel Renee, the wife of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, is set to star in a new Amazon Original film called "The Final Play." Renee announced the project on her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a first glimpse of the film.

Curry joined numerous fans to show support. She liked the post and commented:

"Yesssssssssssss."

Ayesha Curry's comment

The project, an indie feature, follows the story of Breylon McNeil, a retired pro basketball player. Renee will play the role of his love interest in what has been described as a heartfelt and comedic film.

For Renee, this project marks a milestone, as she has been working towards establishing herself as an actress. She has appeared in several minor roles in TV shows and films, including "Empire" and "Power Book IV: Force."

Ayesha Curry promotes collaboration with former first lady Michelle Obama

Ayesha Curry saw her husband, Steph Curry's, season end with a Grade 1 hamstring injury. However, despite that misfortune, that hasn't stopped her business venture from thriving.

Ayesha has expanded her personal brand and partnerships in recent years, including a notable collaboration with Michelle Obama's PLEZi Nutrition. On Thursday, she made a surprise appearance at a Safeway store to promote the PLEZi drink, which aims to inspire healthy habits in kids.

"had a blast spending the day with the @drinkplezi team and surprising some lucky shoppers with a taste test. have you gotten a chance to try PLEZi yet? find PLEZi this Memorial Day weekend at select @albertsons @safeway @vons and @pavilions locations," Ayesha wrote in the promotion post on Instagram.

She interacted with Warriors fans and generated buzz around the product. Ayesha announced that the PLEZi drink would be available at several other locations over Memorial Day weekend. The partnership between the Currys and PLEZi Nutrition was announced in July 2024.

Ayesha Curry's humanitarian work has seen her focus on education, health and youth empowerment. Through her Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, the Curry family has invested over $72 million in initiatives to support children's well-being in Oakland.

