Ayesha Curry asking Steph Curry's sister to describe s*x in front of him leaves NBA fans in splits

The husband and wife tandem of Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry co-hosts “About Last Night.” It is a show that offers a no-holds-barred discussion about life and relationships. Sometimes, the spicy topics are made more hilarious by turning them into games.

During one of the episodes, the celebrity couple had guests Damion Lee and his wife Sydel Lee, the Golden State Warriors superstar’s sister. Lee and Curry were teammates for a couple of seasons with the Dubs before the second-stringer signed with Phoenix.

One of the questions that Ayesha Curry asked the Lees to describe in a “post-game interview” was the last time they had s*x. She offered three answers which the couple would have to choose from.

The choices were, “We left it all out on the court,” “We came out of the locker room strong” and “It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win.” And then she offered something spicier than the rest: “You could’ve heard a pin drop.”

Steph Curry’s wife asked Damion Lee to answer first while Sydel Lee put on an earphone to keep herself from hearing her husband’s response. The backup guard said that it wasn’t the “pin drop” as his wife was pregnant at that time.

When Lee added that it was the “performer, the Warriors’ franchise cornerstone immediately stood up and pretended to leave the set. Curry asserted that he was gone and done and asked his wife to call him back when that segment was over.

Damion Lee hilariously asked if his former teammate could also get him a drink while he was on the hot seat. He settled for “we came out of the locker room strong” and took care of business. Incredibly enough, Sydel Lee came up with the same response when it was her turn to answer.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry couldn’t hold back their laughter when the Lees got their answers in perfect unison.

Steph Curry was in awe of Ayesha Curry’s hosting skills

While Steph Curry has built a legendary name on the basketball court, his wife Ayesha Curry has become a superb host. The two-time MVP finally got a chance to see firsthand how she operates when they started “About Last Night.” The Golden State Warriors icon came away impressed.

Here’s what he had to say about co-hosting with his wife:

"I learned how great of a host she is. She was nervous and anxious about filling that role, but she made everyone feel comfortable, right at home. I had the easy job of bringing some fun and comedy, obviously pouring some drinks.”

Steph Curry brought more than just a spark of hilarity to "About Last Night." He remains unquestionably the biggest star of the show and the top drawer. The four-time champ doesn’t even have to say anything and fans would still troop to see him.

Still, he was very proud that Ayesha Curry was better than advertised as a host. He could get a little uncomfortable on the set but he knows his wife has got his back.