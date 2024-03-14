Ayesha Curry celebrates 'coolest' hubby Steph Curry in gushing birthday tribute

Steph Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point king, turned 36 years old on Wednesday. To celebrate, his wife, Ayesha Curry, dedicated a heartwarming tribute that she posted to her Instagram page.

Ayesha shared photos of her husband, with a few including herself. Aside from sharing a few images of Steph, her post also included a long caption in which she poured on compliments.

Here is what Ayesha's Instagram post for the four-time NBA champion says:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's my baby's birthday!!!!!!!! Another trip around the sun. I am so grateful for every part of him, He is the coolest, most hardworking and smart person I've ever met. The sense of humor is just chef's kiss.

"This 36th year of his is sure to be nothing short of epic. Shouting all of my love from the Instagram mountain top. The happiest of birthdays to my love."

With Steph turning 36, he still falls outside of the top 10 oldest active players in the league. However, he is among the few players who are north of 35. In fact, he is not even the oldest player on the Golden State Warriors. That distinction belongs to Chris Paul, who is 38.

Also read: 2024 Golden State Warriors' playoffs picture following loss vs. Dallas Mavericks (March 13): Updated standings, schedule and more

Looking at Steph Curry's play at age 36

Most players begin to decline by the time they enter their late 30s, but Steph Curry still looks to be ahead of Father Time. He has not slowed down, at least offensively, as he remains the No. 1 option for his team. Some might even argue that he is the only bright spot for the beleaguered Warriors.

Despite Curry's stellar play, the Warriors (34-31) still find themselves sitting in the 10th spot in the West behind the LA Lakers (36-31). They had been surging before and after the All-Star festivities, but whatever spark they had found appears to have been extinguished as they've lost three of their last five games.

They are still holding on to the final play-in spot and have a chance to compete for a playoff berth but surely this is not where they imagined they'd be when the season started.

Regardless, it is hard to argue against the fact that Steph Curry is having a great season stats-wise. He is leading his team with 26.9 points per game. He also continues to shoot the lights out from beyond the arc with a 40.7% 3-point percentage, and he earned his 10th All-Star nod.

Surely, Steph Curry would prefer that the Warriors enjoy more success along with his numbers, but the team's fans could view his continued excellence as a silver lining and as something to build upon for the next season or two.