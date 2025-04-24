Ayesha Curry drools as Steph Curry cuts effortlessly cool figure in all-black look for Game 2 clash vs. Rockets

Steph Curry looked focused and locked in ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Steph's wife, Ayesha Curry, was hyped to see his pregame outfit and drooled over his all-black look.

In an Instagram story, Ayesha shared a picture of her husband from the Warriors' "Arrivals" pregame post. Steph was representing his brand, Under Armour, by wearing its "Courtside" top and shorts, as well as a pair of his signature shoes.

Ayesha, on the other hand, couldn't help but admire Steph and dropped a two-word comment plus some emojis, including a drooling one.

"Goodness gracious," Ayesha wrote.

Ayesha Curry shared this image of Steph Curry on her IG stories. (Photo: @ayeshacurry on IG)

Steph and Ayesha Curry have been together since they were teenagers. They married in 2011 and have four kids together: daughters Riley and Ryan and sons Canon and Caius. Riley went viral recently when some fans realized she's already a teenager, making some people feel old.

Ayesha and their children have been very supportive of their father, who is looking to help his team take a 2-0 lead over the Houston Rockets. The Golden State Warriors gained homecourt advantage by beating the Rockets in Game 1 on Sunday.

Steph had 31 points and six rebounds in the Warriors' 95-85 win, while Jimmy Butler contributed 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. They entered the playoffs via the play-in tournament, but they have looked like contenders since acquiring Butler at the trade deadline.

Ayesha Curry reveals secret to her relationship with Steph Curry and being good parents

Ayesha Curry reveals secret to her relationship with Steph Curry and being good parents. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to People Magazine back in February, Ayesha Curry opened up about being the wife of Steph Curry and the mother of four amazing children. Ayesha revealed the secret to a long-lasting relationship with Steph, which helps them be good parents to Riley, Ryan, Canon and Caius.

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first," Curry said. "Then we're parents, and that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first."

Ayesha also credited her parents, John Alexander and Carol, and her in-laws, Dell and Sonya, for instilling lessons about parenthood. It's all about keeping each other happy, which results in being better parents to their children. She's also juggling her business along with being a wife and mother.

