Ayesha Curry joins Kim Kardashian and other stars for gala that helped raise more than $12 million for children living in poverty

NBA spouses Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee have been quite active since the unveiling of their new wine brand, "Domaine Curry." Being the spouses of two NBA players may bring a lot of fame and public attention, which the two have embraced well.

Recently, they were spotted in attendance at Saturday's Baby2Baby Gala, located in West Hollywood, California. Alongside Ayesha and Sydel were other famous celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, Hailey Bieber, etc.

Led by co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, the gala is a charity event for children living in poverty. The efforts of the nonprofit organization involve the delivery of diapers, clothing, and other basic necessities to every child in need, as per their website. According to their numbers, they have successfully distributed over 350,543,831 items.

Impressively enough, this year's gala event was able to exceed last year's numbers by raising more than $12 million, as per The Hollywood Reporter's Kirsten Chuba.

Raising their own kids with their NBA husbands, the attendance of Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee is a great way for them to reach out to the children who are in need of proper resources while growing up.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry's "Eat, Learn, Play." foundation

Back in 2019, Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesa founded the "Eat.Learn.Play." foundation, which supports the well-being of children by providing them with important resources such as quality food, reading materials, etc., as per their website.

Recently, the foundation uploaded pictures of the successfully built schoolyards at Laurel Elementary in Oakland, California. The schoolyards consisted of two multi-sport courts, a nature exploration area, 22 newly planted trees, and astonishing murals.

The post also stated that the newly completed six schoolyards are not the end goal, as the foundation will continue to create over 25 schoolyards at Oakland elementary schools.

This foundation is another testament to Ayesha Curry's mission of helping out children in need by providing them with resources that every kid out there needs. Whether it's a schoolyard or a basic diaper need, she wants to be part of the ones that help out in providing that.

Besides being an NBA wife, she seeks to make an imprint on driving change and being a provider in any way she can.