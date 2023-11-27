Ayesha Curry rocks all-back wearing crop blazer, cargo pants and $3890 Gucci horsebit chain handbag.

Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, posted a recent photo dump on her Instagram account. The first photo featured a mirror selfie of Curry rocking an all-black fit. The outfit was finished off with quite the accessory.

Ayesha Curry was carrying a Gucci horse-bit chain shoulder bag from the Italian high fashion brand, which retails at $3890.

The rest of the fit may be less fancy. According to Google Glass analysis of the photo, the black crop blazer was just $25. The faux cargo leather pants are just $48. Of course, the Google image tool could be a bit off since no brands are showing on her clothing.

Ayesha Curry also posted some other recent photographs in the post. She added some scenic images of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. There was also more of her fashion and glam life, including a fanciful dress in front of a starry-lit building. Ayesha Curry also added some aesthetic photos of random building fronts.

Steph and Ayesha Curry's family

Steph Curry and Ayesha Alexander Curry tied the knot on July 30, 2011, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two were longtime partners before marriage. They had met as teenagers.

The couple has three children. They have two daughters and one son. Their daughter Riley was born in 2012. Their second daughter, Ryan, was born in 2015. Their son Canon was born in 2018.

The children have appeared at Warriors games and press conferences with their father.

The family lives outside of San Francisco in the wealthy suburb of Atherton, California. Curry purchased a $31 million home in the neighborhood in 2019.

Curry also has a brother named Seth. He currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks. Curry’s sister Sydel played volleyball in college at Elon University.

Curry’s father was also in the NBA. His father, Dell Curry, played in the NBA from 1986 until 2002. He played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.