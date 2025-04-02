Ayesha Curry sends love as Steph Curry's groundbreaking initiative pours $3,600,000 into Oakland school sports 

Understanding the impact he can have with his platform, Steph Curry has worked tirelessly to help better his community. Following massive news regarding one of his many charitable ventures, his wife showed continued support on social media.

Over the last few years, Curry has launched multiple projects aimed at helping improve the accessibility of youth sports. Among those is Eat Learn Play, which launched in 2021. The goal of this company is to provide sports opportunities, along with proper meals and reading materials, to children who need them.

On Wednesday morning, Eat Learn Play made a major announcement regarding the company's actions moving forward. They're expanding to Oakland, California, where they've raised $3.6 million to help improve school sports in the area.

This latest announcement resulted in many pouring in to react to such positive news. Among those to comment on the post was Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry. She left a singular heart emoji as she continues to support her husband's endeavors.

Steph and Ayesha have grown to be one of the most famous couples in the NBA, officially tying the knot in the summer of 2011. They've since gone on to bring four children into the world. Their youngest child, Caius Curry, is getting ready to celebrate his first birthday.

Aside from Eat Play Learn, one of Curry's other notable ventures regarding youth sports is his Underrated Golf league.

Ayesha Curry reacts to Steph Curry's latest scoring feat

Along with supporting Steph Curry in his off-court ventures, Ayesha Curry remains his biggest fan when it comes to his basketball career. She recently took to social media to celebrate his latest historical feat.

Curry has long been one of the NBA's top stars, but he's kicked things up a notch in recent months. Since the Golden State Warriors went out and acquired Jimmy Butler, it has breathed new life into the two-time MVP. Having a new star running mate enter the fold has given him a boost, resulting in an impressive string of performances.

Steph Curry continued his strong play Tuesday night, putting together one of his best performances of the year. In 37 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies, he notched 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Amid this offensive eruption, Curry managed to climb the NBA's all-time scoring list. He now sits at No. 25, passing LA Lakers legend Jerry West. Following this achievement, Ayesha re-shared a post from the Warriors on Instagram to shine a light on her husband.

Currently in fifth place in the Western Conference, Curry and the new-look Warriors are poised to be a threat in the postseason.

