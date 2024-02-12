Ayesha Curry shares adorable sneak peek of Canon in Steph Curry’s $156 UA Flow Kicks

Steph Curry's five-year-old son Canon was seen wearing his father's sneakers. Steph's wife, Ayesha Curry, took a video of their son trying on the pair of Under Armour Curry Flow Cozy Sportstyle Shoes. Canon, obviously still a kid, can't fit into his father's shoes yet. However, his foot size doesn't seem too far off from a grown adult's foot.

Ayesha Curry's Instagram Story

According to Under Armour's official website, the Under Armour Curry Flow Cozy Sportstyle Shoes cost $156 retail. Steph's shoes are typically known to be made for playing basketball. Apparently, the Golden State Warriors star also opted to make sports shoes that could be used for other fitness activities.

Steph Curry hits a jaw-dropping game-winner against the Suns

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors

In a showdown against former teammate Kevin Durant on Saturday night, Steph Curry ensured victory for the Golden State Warriors. Curry's outstanding performance, including 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists, propelled the Warriors to a narrow 113-112 win over the Phoenix Suns.

His crucial shot to give Golden State the lead with only 0.7 seconds remaining proved decisive. Despite a final opportunity for the Suns to clinch victory, Durant's game-winning attempt fell short.

This game marked Curry's second consecutive 30+ point performance, following his 42-point display against the Indiana Pacers last Thursday. Impressively, Curry has connected on 20 of his last 32 three-point attempts over the past two games. With their latest win, the Warriors extended their winning streak to four games, elevating their record to 25-25 and securing the 10th spot in the standings.

Golden State aims to maintain its recent success to secure a playoff spot, currently holding a position in the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament.

The two teams clashed on the court for the first time since Draymond Green's altercation with Jusuf Nurkic during the Suns' 119-116 win on Dec. 12. Following the incident, Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA the following day, resulting in him missing 15 games. As part of the suspension, he was mandated to attend counseling sessions and meet with league officials regularly.

This incident with Nurkic came shortly after Green had already served a five-game suspension in November for an altercation involving Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

