“Ayesha exposing Steph’s love for feet”: Giannis Antetokounmpo declaring his wife finds scratches ‘sexy’ has NBA fans going wild

Giannis Antetokounmpo was recently asked about the scratches that frequently appear on two-time MVP Nikola Jokic's arms during games. The Denver Nuggets big man, in addition to facilitating the offense, also gets down and dirty in the paint with other big men. With elite vision and impressive footwork, Jokic's paint presence is one to be feared.

Because Jokic is such a tough cover, he frequently finds himself with scratches on his arms from players attempting to stop him. While this has raised questions about how often Jokic is fouled in the paint, Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't mind finding himself in a similar spot.

While speaking to media members on Monday after the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a unique take on the situation. Much like Nikola Jokic, he too finds himself finishing games with scratches on his arms. As he explained, he doesn't mind, and neither does his wife.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think you see scratches because he has lighter skin than me. I have a lot of scratches on my arms too. My significant other thinks it's sexy so I love it."

Fans were quick to react to the situation. Check out some of the funniest and best reactions, along with the video of Antetokounmpo.

Expand Tweet

Comment byu/0dias_Chrysalis from discussion innba Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo's NSFW Valentine's Day present several years back

Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent statement reminded fans of another NSFW moment. As many were quick to point out, the former MVP has dished on he and his wife's private life in the past.

Back in 2018, he and his then girlfriend celebrated Valentine's Day with a hilarious yet NSFW present. In a video shared to social media, Antetokounmpo can be seen with a bell that says "ring for blowj**".

The Greek star joked about the gift in a video on social media. With thousands of viewers watching, Giannis Antetokounmpo can be heard saying:

“The Freak, he can be a freak on the court and on the sheets, you know what I'm saying?! Woo!”

His girlfriend can be heard in the background, urging him not to show the gift online. First pleading that there are kids watching. Despite moving the bell outside of frame of the video, Antetokounmpo continues on with his jokes.

In the background, his girlfriend then can be heard saying that he's embarassing her, prompting a number of funny reactions from fans. While five years have passed since the viral video, it sounds as though the Greek Freak still has no problems dishing on his personal life. Whether or not his wife has come around to the Milwaukee Bucks' star's jokes is another story.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!