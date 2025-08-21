  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Ayesha Howard shuts down Gilbert Arenas’ $20,000,000 Anthony Edwards claim amid legal saga

Ayesha Howard shuts down Gilbert Arenas’ $20,000,000 Anthony Edwards claim amid legal saga

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Published Aug 21, 2025 01:19 GMT
Ayesha Howard shuts down Gilbert Arenas&rsquo; $20,000,000 Anthony Edwards claim amid legal saga (Image sources: Getty)
Ayesha Howard shuts down Gilbert Arenas’ $20,000,000 Anthony Edwards claim amid legal saga (Image sources: Getty)

Ayesha Howard shut down the suggestions of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas amid Howard's legal battle with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

Ad

On Wednesday, Onsite shared a clip of Arenas' remarks on a recent episode of "We Said What We Said With Melli N' Gil." The three-time NBA All-Star suggested that Edwards should pay Howard between $10 million and $20 million to resolve the issues.

A fan commented on the Instagram post:

"Why do they keep running along with this narrative when this never been brought to court? This is not real."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Howard responded:

"@shenewagain PLEASE SAY IT LOUDER! But they still won't hear you tho."
Ayesha Howard&#039;s (@little.ms.golden) comment on Onsite&#039;s Instagram post (Credits: IG/@its_onsite)
Ayesha Howard's (@little.ms.golden) comment on Onsite's Instagram post (Credits: IG/@its_onsite)

While Arenas believes that Howard's request will likely not be granted by the court, Arenas said Edwards should do something to protect his image. Arenas suggested paying a large amount to save him from future troubles with her ex-girlfriend.

Ad
"Your name and image and likeness are never safe," Arenas said. "You will literally have to pay her a lot of money to stand down and go away. You’re going to have to give this woman $10 to $20 million to go away."
Ad

Edwards and Howard have been battling to determine child support for their daughter, Aubri Summer Howard. A DNA test in December confirmed that Edwards is the father.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Wolves star filed a paternity and child support case in Georgia, while Howard submitted a different case in California. Howard wants sole legal and physical custody and argues that she needs support. On the other hand, Edwards told the courts that he doesn't want custody or visitation arrangements.

Ad

Gilbert Arenas' $20M suggestion stems from his belief that it will be 'hard' for Anthony Edwards to become the face of the NBA

Gilbert Arenas said that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' rise to become the face of the league will be difficult. Arenas cited Edwards' ongoing legal battles with ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard as the primary reason.

Ad
"At the end of the day, it's gonna be hard for Anthony Edwards to be the face of the NBA because he has this entity with him," Arenas said on Monday. "You can be the face, but you have this ball-and-chain type of personality that’s attached to your name.
"Anytime you get ready to blow up and get ready to become America’s face, this woman can dirty it up by filing a court case."
Ad

Arenas said that the off-court issues might affect Edwards' NBA career as there are new developments "every 60 days."

Anthony Edwards, 24, is arguably one of the league's best young players. He averaged a career-best 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 44.7% shooting last season. He led Minnesota to a second consecutive Western Conference finals appearance.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications