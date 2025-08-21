Ayesha Howard shuts down Gilbert Arenas’ $20,000,000 Anthony Edwards claim amid legal saga

Ayesha Howard shut down the suggestions of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas amid Howard's legal battle with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.On Wednesday, Onsite shared a clip of Arenas' remarks on a recent episode of &quot;We Said What We Said With Melli N' Gil.&quot; The three-time NBA All-Star suggested that Edwards should pay Howard between $10 million and $20 million to resolve the issues.A fan commented on the Instagram post:&quot;Why do they keep running along with this narrative when this never been brought to court? This is not real.&quot;Howard responded:&quot;@shenewagain PLEASE SAY IT LOUDER! But they still won't hear you tho.&quot;Ayesha Howard's (@little.ms.golden) comment on Onsite's Instagram post (Credits: IG/@its_onsite)While Arenas believes that Howard's request will likely not be granted by the court, Arenas said Edwards should do something to protect his image. Arenas suggested paying a large amount to save him from future troubles with her ex-girlfriend.&quot;Your name and image and likeness are never safe,&quot; Arenas said. &quot;You will literally have to pay her a lot of money to stand down and go away. You’re going to have to give this woman $10 to $20 million to go away.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEdwards and Howard have been battling to determine child support for their daughter, Aubri Summer Howard. A DNA test in December confirmed that Edwards is the father.According to Yahoo Sports, the Wolves star filed a paternity and child support case in Georgia, while Howard submitted a different case in California. Howard wants sole legal and physical custody and argues that she needs support. On the other hand, Edwards told the courts that he doesn't want custody or visitation arrangements.Gilbert Arenas' $20M suggestion stems from his belief that it will be 'hard' for Anthony Edwards to become the face of the NBAGilbert Arenas said that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' rise to become the face of the league will be difficult. Arenas cited Edwards' ongoing legal battles with ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard as the primary reason.&quot;At the end of the day, it's gonna be hard for Anthony Edwards to be the face of the NBA because he has this entity with him,&quot; Arenas said on Monday. &quot;You can be the face, but you have this ball-and-chain type of personality that’s attached to your name.&quot;Anytime you get ready to blow up and get ready to become America’s face, this woman can dirty it up by filing a court case.&quot;Arenas said that the off-court issues might affect Edwards' NBA career as there are new developments &quot;every 60 days.&quot;Anthony Edwards, 24, is arguably one of the league's best young players. He averaged a career-best 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 44.7% shooting last season. He led Minnesota to a second consecutive Western Conference finals appearance.