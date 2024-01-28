"Ayesha said no feet pics if he loses": Stephen Curry's jersey-tearing tantrum against Lakers lights up NBA Twitter

Stephen Curry played great on Saturday but could not lead the Golden State Warriors to a home win over LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Curry’s 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left in the second overtime pushed the Dubs to a 144-143 lead. James’ two clutch free throws, however, dragged LA to a 145-144 win on the road.

The Warriors’ two-time MVP finished with 46 points on 17-for-35 shooting, including 9-for-21 from deep which is a season-high for made triples for him. Curry added seven assists, three rebounds and one steal. As well as he played, the night belonged to James, the Lakers’ four-time MVP who ended with a monster triple-double and game-winning free throws.

After the loss, Stephen Curry could be seen venting his frustrations on his jersey by nearly tearing it in half while yelling at nobody. Basketball fans on X (formerly Twitter) quickly reacted to the scene:

“Ayesha said no feet pics if he loses”

The reference to feet pics was a nod to Ayesha Curry’s interview several years back where she acknowledged her husband’s foot fetish. She mentioned on “The Real Show:”

"My husband really loves my feet. So the light was hitting them just right that day and I was like, 'Let me just snap this photo and send him a picture of my feet'.

"I always say, when he says to send nudes, that's what he's getting -- a picture of my bare feet.”

While her comments had been forgotten by many, some diehard basketball fans couldn’t erase that interview from their memory. Stephen Curry’s wife tried to make light of her comments by saying that it was a joke. Still, what she said has been ingrained in the heads of some hoop fans.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors allowed the Lakers to crawl back into the game

The Golden State Warriors had a 99-91 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Golden State, which may be the best third-quarter team in the NBA, outscored the Lakers 36-23 in that period. Behind LeBron James orchestrating the plays and scoring clutch baskets, the Lakers steadily cut into Golden State’s lead starting the final frame.

Stephen Curry went 2-for-9 in the fourth quarter and also had two turnovers. Credit has to be given to LA’s defense for putting the clamps on the NBA’s deadliest shooter. Curry, however, had a few open shots that would have made it more difficult for James and his teammates to come back from.

The only unanimous NBA MVP in history regained his shooting form in the next two five-minute extensions. He gave everything he could in trying to hold off the LA Lakers. Curry might have won it all for the Dubs had LeBron James not made the two go-ahead free throws late in the second overtime.

