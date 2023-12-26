"Ayesha serving sour eggnog": NBA fans roast Steph Curry for another underwhelming Christmas Day effort

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost 120-114 on the road against the Denver Nuggets. The defeat snapped the Dubs’ five-game winning streak and dropped them to 5-2 since Draymond Green’s suspension. Golden State will try to get back to the winning column on Thursday versus the Miami Heat.

The Warriors, even without Green, gave the defending champs everything they could handle. If not for Curry’s struggles for most of the night, the visiting team might have pulled off the win. Golden State’s franchise icon finished with 19 points on 7-of-21 shooting, including 3-of-13 from behind the arc.

Curry hasn’t had a good shooting night on Christmas Day games for most of his career. His latest inefficient outing had fans reacting:

“Ayesha serving sour eggnog”

Steph Curry’s worst field goal efficiency came in 2021 when he hit 10-27. The Warriors were also on the road in that game but managed to pull off a 116-107 win over the Phoenix Suns. Curry finished with 33 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block.

Unlike in 2021, the Warriors couldn’t leave another road game with the win. Klay Thompson couldn’t get himself going as well. He had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-10 from deep. Andrew Wiggins stepped up to lead Golden State in scoring with 22 points behind 7-of-11 field goal attempts.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets went back and forth for the entire night. Only Denver’s edge in fastbreak points (20-8) and free throws (26-32/20-23) separated the two teams. The loss dropped Curry to 4-6 in Christmas Day games.

Like Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic also didn’t have his shooting touch. “The Joker,” however, finished with a career-high 18-of-18 free throws to make a big difference. Jokic added 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors will meet the Denver Nuggets two more times

After the Christmas Day loss, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors fell to 0-2 against the Denver Nuggets. They will again on Jan. 4 and Feb. 25. The Dubs need to sweep the remaining games to tie the season series.

The Warriors have had trouble beating the Nuggets in the regular season. Over the last three years, they are 1-8, including 0-5 in their last five games against Jokic and crew. It’s anybody’s guess if Draymond Green will be back for the third meeting between the two teams. If the former Defensive Player of the Year remains out, the Dubs will again have a long night in trying to beat Denver.