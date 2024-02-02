Ayesha & Steph Curry's new chapter, unprecedented documentary revelation 

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry, the NBA royalty, are set to produce a literacy documentary called 'Sentenced,' under Unanimous Media, focusing on the childhood illiteracy epidemic.

Connor Martin and Mark Allen Johnson are the co-directors of the upcoming documentary, with Steph Curry not only producing the film but also serving as its narrator. Jeff Martin and the Children's Literacy Project will join Ayesha Curry, CEO of Sweet July, in producing the movie.

Additional producers for the documentary include Chris Helfrich, CEO of the Curry's Foundation Eat. Learn. Play, and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media, who also co-directs the film.

The writing team comprises Tony Kriz and Jim Gulian. Brian Tetsuro Ivie and Kalyna Kutny from Unanimous Media are set to serve as the executive producers.

What is Steph Curry's latest doc 'Sentenced' about?

The narratives filmed in the feature will range in a variety of perspectives, including both adult non-readers and children, providing a comprehensive look at the challenges and impacts of illiteracy.

'Sentenced' is described as

"an immersive and vulnerable exploration of the epidemic of childhood illiteracy through a series of braided character-driven stories."

The Currys said in a joint statement for the movie:

"Sentenced is a powerful project that we are honoured to be a part of, driving necessary conversations on the importance of childhood literacy, a haunting issue that was only intensified as a result of the pandemic."

Steph Curry is narrating for the first time in this project, and the couple can relate to the movie's subject matter.

Through their foundation, which, among other things, aims to give Oakland elementary school students the assistance and tools they need to become proficient readers by the end of their third grade, as they have long been supporters of early literacy.

The production of "Sentenced" is funded by the Children's Literacy Project. At the conclusion of the film, viewers will be offered the opportunity to learn more about a "teach a kid to read" initiative.

That will be facilitated through local volunteer opportunities, which viewers can explore by scanning a QR code provided at the end of the film.

