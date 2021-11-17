"Ayo Bronny, go sit down somewhere!" - LeBron James continues to hype son Bronny James' stellar athleticism on his Instagram story

While Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has wowed fans on a nightly basis throughout his career, James has, in turn, now been wowed by his son, who is developing into one of the top high school basketball prospects in the United States. James recently took to social media to hype up his son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., who is preparing for his junior year.

"Ayo Bronny ok go sit down somewhere now! Hahahahaha"

Lebron James hyping up the athleticism of his son Bronny James

A video published a couple of days ago by James showed Bronny participating in a slam dunk contest at Sierra Canyon High School. The world of social media went abuzz when talking about the athleticism Bronny showed on the vicious windmill slam. In the post, James expressed excitement at his son's upcoming season, using the words "scary hours coming soon."

Bronny has developed into an intriguing high school recruit. He's preparing for his junior year at Sierra Canyon, located in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. Just as his father has recently been sidelined with several injuries, Bronny is recovering from an injury as well.

The tcombo guard underwent knee surgery in February to repair a torn mensicus, and fans are curious to see how he will respond this year. The video James showed hints Bronny looks more than ready for a big year.

In another photo James posted on social media, Bronny's head is at the rim, drawing comments from NBA players like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul and former star Dwyane Wade, who teamed with James for two NBA titles with the Miami Heat.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There's no doubt the son of one of the most explosive athletes in NBA history has some good genes, and it looks as if Bronny, listed at 6-foot-3, is ready for a big junior season. The 17-year-old is ranked as the 38th-best recruit in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein