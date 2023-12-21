"Babies not the only thing he tryna murder": NBA fans hilariously react to Anthony Edwards failed poster dunk over Joel Embiid

During the Minnesota Timberwolves matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Anthony Edwards attempted a poster dunk on Joel Embiid. While he wasn't able to finish over the reigning MVP, NBA fans still had fun at his expense.

When the clip made its was to social media, fans quickly began making jokes about Anthony Edwards. Most of it was in reference to the recent scandal he is involved in. Over the weekend, text messaged surfaced of Edwards asking a woman to get an abortion after she told him she was pregnant.

This play did not end up going well for Edwards at all. Following the miss, he went to the referees pleading that he should have gotten a foul call on Joel Embiid. After him contiually complain, one official hit him with a technical foul.

In the end, Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves were unable to secure a victory. Thanks to strong performances from Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers came away with a 127-113 win.

How did Anthony Edwards perform against the Philadelphai 76ers overall?

Even though he wasn't able to connect on that poster dunk on Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards still had a strong performance against the Philadelphia 76ers. The All-Star guard did everything he could to try and lead his team to a victory.

Edwards logged 36 minutes on Wednesday night and finished with a stat line on 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Not only did he lead his team in scoring, but dished out the most assists as well.

Despite all the off-court drama surrounding him, Edwards continues to play at an All-Star level. Through 23 games, he is averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

In regards to the incident with the Instagram model who exposed him, Edwards has opted to handle the matter privately. Earlier this week, he posted a small snippet on social media to address the situation. He admitted he got caught up in the heat of the moment and did mean everything he said at that time. Moving forward, he plans on dealing with behind closed doors and has no intentions of speakin about it.

Following their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Timberwolves still remain in first place in the Western Conference at 20-6. They have an opportunity to quickly put this loss behind them as it was night one of a back-to-back. On Thursday, they'll travel home to host LeBron James and the LA Lakers.