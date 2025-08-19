“Baby girl u don’t have to follow me”: Michael Porter Jr. handles Andrew Tate 'lover' backlash with witty reply after controversial dating confession

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. has been widely discussed on social media this offseason, but not because of his trade. Porter Jr., who the Denver Nuggets traded in July, has recently been a part of many podcasts and interviews.His interviews have been the topic of much discussion among fans. On Friday, Porter Jr. appeared on the &quot;One Night with Steiny&quot; podcast and made a controversial remark about Andrew Tate. The NBA star emphasized that he is not a misogynist but will at times play clips of Tate, who faces sex trafficking charges, around women to gauge their reaction.“I'm not saying I'm a misogynist or anything, but I'll throw on some Andrew Tate and see how they react... I'll bring up, like, conversations and play devil's advocate just to see how this girl, like, thinks about certain things,&quot; he said.This comment has led to much backlash for the Brooklyn Nets star. The backlash followed him to Instagram after he shared pictures on the platform on Sunday with the following caption:“For all that I am, I am just a man 🙏🏽.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA fan called him out in the comment section, citing his comments on Andrew Tate.“For all that you are…an Andrew Tate lover. A “devils advocate” smdh,” the fan wrote.Michael Porter Jr. responded to the fan, suggesting that they don't have to follow him if they disagree with his views.“Lol baby girl you don’t have to follow me,” he wrote.Porter Jr.’s reply to a fan on Instagram.&quot;It is isolating&quot;: Michael Porter Jr. on the toughest part of being an NBA playerMichael Porter Jr., who was drafted in 2018, became a millionaire at the age of 20 and continues to lead a financially secure life due to basketball. While he is in a position coveted by many, he says that it's not all fun and games.Speaking on his Curious Mike podcast on Sunday, the Nets forward touched on what he believes is the most challenging part of being a professional player.&quot;Something that’s kind of a bad thing that I didn’t really prepare for was the loneliness you feel,” he said. &quot;Just through the process of the season, all the traveling, all the nights in the hotel alone, it is isolating. You do feel very isolated, especially when you don’t have a significant other.&quot;2025-26 will be a key season for Michael Porter Jr. as he looks set to be the No. 1 option for a team for the first time in his career. He recorded 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as the third option on the Denver Nuggets last season.