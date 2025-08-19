  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Porter Jr.
  • “Baby girl u don’t have to follow me”: Michael Porter Jr. handles Andrew Tate 'lover' backlash with witty reply after controversial dating confession

“Baby girl u don’t have to follow me”: Michael Porter Jr. handles Andrew Tate 'lover' backlash with witty reply after controversial dating confession

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 19, 2025 10:27 GMT
Michael Porter Jr. handles Andrew Tate
Michael Porter Jr. handles Andrew Tate 'lover' backlash with a witty reply (Credits: Getty)

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. has been widely discussed on social media this offseason, but not because of his trade. Porter Jr., who the Denver Nuggets traded in July, has recently been a part of many podcasts and interviews.

His interviews have been the topic of much discussion among fans. On Friday, Porter Jr. appeared on the "One Night with Steiny" podcast and made a controversial remark about Andrew Tate. The NBA star emphasized that he is not a misogynist but will at times play clips of Tate, who faces sex trafficking charges, around women to gauge their reaction.

“I'm not saying I'm a misogynist or anything, but I'll throw on some Andrew Tate and see how they react... I'll bring up, like, conversations and play devil's advocate just to see how this girl, like, thinks about certain things," he said.
This comment has led to much backlash for the Brooklyn Nets star. The backlash followed him to Instagram after he shared pictures on the platform on Sunday with the following caption:

“For all that I am, I am just a man 🙏🏽.”
A fan called him out in the comment section, citing his comments on Andrew Tate.

“For all that you are…an Andrew Tate lover. A “devils advocate” smdh,” the fan wrote.

Michael Porter Jr. responded to the fan, suggesting that they don't have to follow him if they disagree with his views.

“Lol baby girl you don’t have to follow me,” he wrote.
Porter Jr.&rsquo;s reply to a fan on Instagram.
Porter Jr.’s reply to a fan on Instagram.

"It is isolating": Michael Porter Jr. on the toughest part of being an NBA player

Michael Porter Jr., who was drafted in 2018, became a millionaire at the age of 20 and continues to lead a financially secure life due to basketball. While he is in a position coveted by many, he says that it's not all fun and games.

Speaking on his Curious Mike podcast on Sunday, the Nets forward touched on what he believes is the most challenging part of being a professional player.

"Something that’s kind of a bad thing that I didn’t really prepare for was the loneliness you feel,” he said. "Just through the process of the season, all the traveling, all the nights in the hotel alone, it is isolating. You do feel very isolated, especially when you don’t have a significant other."
youtube-cover

2025-26 will be a key season for Michael Porter Jr. as he looks set to be the No. 1 option for a team for the first time in his career. He recorded 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as the third option on the Denver Nuggets last season.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Edited by Sameer Khan
