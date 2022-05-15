“Baby LeBron minus the athleticism, and that’s who the hell Luka Doncic is” - Kendrick Perkins praises Luka Doncic’s killer instinct, says ‘he’s a dog’

Luka Doncic has been sensational for the Dallas Mavericks all season long, making them a formidable team to go against. The Slovenian has set the bar high with every game played, attaining new heights.

In the regular season, Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 per game in 65 games played. He led the Mavs in points per game, rebounds, assists, field goals and free throws as the franchise finished fourth in the Western Conference.

Although the 23-year old missed the first three games of the playoffs due to a calf injury, he has been sensational nine games for the Mavs. He inspired the Mavs to a second-round series tie against the Phoenix Suns, having gone 2-0 after the first two games.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins recently answered the question of who will win the series between the Suns and the Mavericks. He stated that Luka might win the series for the Mavs. He described the 23-year old as "baby LeBron without the athleticism," as he praised his skill set and killer instinct.

"They don't have Baby LeBron minus his athleticism, and that's who the hell Luka Doncic is," Perkins said. "When I look at this man and his killer instinct. Luka gonna take his ball back. That's how special he is."

Can Luka Doncic lead the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference finals?

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Phoenix Suns during Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at American Airlines Center on May 12, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Mavericks have not made it past the Western Conference first-round since the 2011 playoffs. Back then, Rick Carlisle led the team to their first championship title in franchise history.

Jason Kidd has already surpassed expectations after defeating the Utah Jazz in the first round and sealing a semifinal spot against the Phoenix Suns. Doncic leads the team with an average of 31.1 points per game, having completed 10.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Luka Doncic is the youngest player with 45 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2001 Luka Doncic is the youngest player with 45 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2001 😳 https://t.co/5VgTudHhpK

The Matador has scored 5 30+ points in 9 appearances in the playoffs, with a season-high of 45 against the Suns in Game 1. He has posted seven double-doubles as he continues to be effective on both ends of the court.

He could potentially lead the Mavs to a Game 7 win over the Suns and have them advance to the Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.

