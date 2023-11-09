Bachelor Stephen A. Smith recommends salad & water as ultimate pre-s*x grub: "You don't want stomach problems"

Famous ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith is not just a sports pundit but an entertainer. He often shares knowledge about fashion, pop culture and interesting topics beyond sports.

Smith is one of the few television pundits who appears on podcasts alongside athletes. He's one of the most renowned figures in basketball and is apparently quite close to NBA players.

Stephen A. has mentioned on several occasions that he wants to host his own late night talk show. He was a guest host for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC in 2021 and did a fabulous job.

Smith started his own show "Stephen A's World" and is a host of the "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on ESPN Radio. The latter is now available on YouTube as a separate program, where Smith talks about a plethora of topics and not just sports, while the radio show remains a platform for sports talk.

On his show, he has started a new segment where he answers questions from fans on X (formerly Twitter). A Boston Celtics fan, going by the handle "CelticSexual," asked his opinion on the best meal to have before intercourse. Bachelor Stephen A. Smith responded with his wisdom:

"First of all water, no alcohol. I would tell you a salad. You don’t want your stomach heavy before you trying to get down. Because it will bring you down and prevent you from getting up to the degree that you want to get up, you feel what I’m saying?"

Stephen A. Smith added that spicy food should be avoided because they could mess up the stomach while emphasising that water is important.

"You don’t want spicy foods either, could mess with your stomach. You don’t want stomach problems when you’re trying to get excited," said Stephen A. Smith.

"You know the best thing to do, protein drink. But not something that’s going to lay your stomach, and water because you want the blood circulating at all the right places at the right times."

He capped it off by saying that eating after intercourse is better than before it.

Stephen A. Smith believes Sunday is the worst day of the week to be aroused

Stephen A. Smith as a guest on the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"

Stephen A. Smith answered another fan's question related to intercourse, and it seems like he prefers answering a few questions that aren't related to the NBA.

He recently reposted a list of all the places that women don't want to go on dates and asked his followers what an appropriate date location would be. In fact, he encourages people to ask ridiculous questions.

An NFL fan on X with the handle "its_bigc" asked Stephen A. which day is the worst day of the week to be h*rny. Smith answered Sunday, elaborating:

"Worst day of the week to be horny to me is Sunday night cause chances are most people got to work Monday morning. And the week hasn’t started yet, and a lot of times you want to relax, wind down and enjoy the end of the weekend before you get into the hustle of the week.

"I mean I’m assuming you’re going to do what you’re going to do several times a week, but the worst day to be horny is Sunday."

He believes that most people schedule Sunday night as the evening to wind down and relax before getting up for work on Monday. Smith added that Friday or Saturday night is the best night to be aroused because people are looking to go out and have fun, as there's no work the next day.

Stephen A. Smith is a well-known New York Knicks fan and is featured on almost every ESPN show related to basketball, including "NBA Today," "NBA Countdown," "SportsCenter with SVP," "First Take," "Get Up."

