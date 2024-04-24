“Back where I belong” - Pascal Siakam is elated after impressive double-double to help Pacers become first team in Playoffs to win road game

The Indiana Pacers, spearheaded by Pascal Siakkam, levelled the series apiece against the Milwaukee Bucks and were the first team to win on the road in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Pascal Siakam delivered a playoff career-best performance, tallying 37 points in the 125-108 victory for the Pacers. His shooting was particularly impressive, as he connected on 16 of 23 attempts from the field. This stellar showing surpassed his previous postseason high, which was established in their Game 1 loss.

Following the game, he was asked about his performance and what it means to be able to compete in the playoffs again after missing it last year with the Toronto Raptors, to which he replied:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm blessed to be with an organization like the Pacers. They give me everything. The love is amazing...I'm back where I belong, I just wanna go truly compete."

Expand Tweet

Per ESPN's Matt Williams, Siakam has achieved a notable feat, becoming the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in the 2000 NBA Finals to record at least 35 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 60.0% from the field in each of the first two games of a playoff series.

Taking a closer look at how Pascal Siakam and Indiana Pacers stole the road game vs Milwaukee Bucks

While Pascal Siakam matched Damian Lillard's performance stride for stride in the first half, his fourth-quarter heroics ultimately secured the win for Indiana. As the Bucks launched a rapid 5-0 burst at the start of the period, Siakam swiftly ignited an 8-0 run of their own.

He punctuated this run with two crucial contested mid-range jumpers in under 90 seconds. The latter shot extended the Pacers' lead to 12 points, marking their largest game advantage at that juncture.

Expand Tweet

What began as an 8-0 run swiftly expanded to a commanding 20-9 surge by the midpoint of the period, propelling the Pacers to a commanding 20-point lead. From there, they maintained control for the remainder of the game, ultimately securing a decisive 17-point victory.

The Pacers' dominance was evident as they executed plays with ease, exemplified by Tyrese Haliburton's effortless lob from the halfcourt logo to find Siakam during a particularly smooth sequence in the fourth quarter.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Bucks found themselves trailing by nine points after a tumultuous third quarter, during which the Pacers nearly established a significant lead.

However, the Bucks quickly narrowed the gap thanks to a 5-0 burst to start the final period. Additionally, a crucial flagrant-foul and one on Pat Connaughton helped trim the deficit to just four points.

Despite this momentary surge from the Bucks, it was at this juncture that Pascal and the Pacers seized control of the game for good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback