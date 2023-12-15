"Back at it": Michael Porter Jr.'s ex Kysre Gondrezick teases return to basketball, Angel Reese reacts

The relationship between Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and his ex-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, a former WNBA player, has been fraught with complications. The couple found themselves in the spotlight following an incident in Sept. 2023, when Porter Jr. was arrested and charged with assault and strangulation.

Recently, Gondrezick hinted at a possible return to basketball in an Instagram post. She shared a picture with the caption "Back at it," sparking speculation about her return to the court. The No. 4 draft pick of 2021, who hasn't played a WNBA game for over a year, is eyeing for a compelling return to the court.

Additionally, this news comes after a challenging period in her personal life, which saw her involved in a high-profile incident with her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Porter Jr.

Angel Reese, the LSU Tigers' forward and a fellow basketball player, commented on Gondrezick's post, indicating the support and anticipation that surrounds Gondrezick's potential comeback.

"yesss bby!" she wrote.

Angel Reese commented on the Instagram reel (via @angerlreese10)

Kysre Gondrezick's complicated relationship with Michael Porter Jr.

The incident took place in a Manhattan hotel, where Porter Jr. allegedly assaulted Gondrezick, leaving her with a broken bone in her neck. The severity of the assault was such that Gondrezick had to be taken to NYU Langone Medical Center, where doctors confirmed she had suffered a fractured vertebra in her neck.

The incident led to Porter Jr.'s arrest and subsequent media scrutiny. However, in a surprising turn of events, Gondrezick later denied the allegations that Porter hit her or punched her during the argument. In the aftermath of the incident, Porter Jr. was released on $75,000 bail. The case has since been under investigation, with Porter Jr. due back in court in October.