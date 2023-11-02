"BACK LIKE WE NEVER LEFT BABY": LA Lakers fans ecstatic as 11-game losing streak vs Clippers ends after 1189 days

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the LA Lakers have won a game against the LA Clippers. They barely broke the 11-game losing streak to their “hallway” rivals tonight (November 1), needing overtime to finally get over the hump.

Behind LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers pulled off a pulsating 130-125 “home” win. Tonight also marks the first time Clippers head coach Ty Lue lost to the Lakers since taking over from Doc Rivers.

The Lakers last won against the Clippers on July 30, 2020. The NBA was dealing with the pandemic at that time, which was why the league still had a game when it should have been the off-season. It has been exactly 1189 days since that victory.

Basketball fans on X promptly reacted to the curse-breaking win by the LA Lakers:

"WE BACK LIKE WE NEVER LEFT BABY"

The LA Clippers were at a disadvantage heading into tonight’s game against the LA Lakers. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook played less than 24 hours ago versus the Orlando Magic. The Clippers are also adjusting on the fly following the James Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tyronn Lue’s squad no longer has Nic Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, and KJ Martin. Replacing them are Harden, who hasn’t played yet, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev. Tucker debuted for the Clippers against the Lakers but didn’t make his usual impact when he was still with Philly.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their crew, however, couldn’t care less. They had to face adversities before and gamely took the loss. The Lakers had a day’s rest also after beating the Orlando Magic. They caught their rivals right where they needed them and pounced on the opportunity to break their 11-game losing streak.

LeBron James was instrumental in carrying the LA Lakers over the hump

The LA Clippers built an early 19-point first-quarter lead behind Kawhi Leonard’s 18 points. LeBron James, meanwhile, scored just two points. He was mercilessly trolled on social media for his anemic performance.

Like he almost always does, he came back strong to finish the game. He had 15 points in the second quarter and added 12 in the pivotal fourth period. James only had two points in five-minute overtime but his presence was huge for the LA Lakers.

Credit also has to go to Anthony Davis, who ended the night with 27 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals.

The LA Clippers nearly stole another game. They rallied in the fourth quarter and almost extended the winning streak to 12 games. The second meeting between the two rivals will be on January 7 next year.