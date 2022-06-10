"Back then, I couldn't; Yesterday, I could!" - Steph Curry on difference between current and previous foot injury, gives positive update on return in Game 4 of Finals

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry limped out of the TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday night in pain after suffering another left foot injury. That came on top of losing 116-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to trail 2-1 in the series to the Boston Celtics.

Steph Curry's injury scare - how bad is it?

Steph Curry’s status for Game 4 on Friday in Boston was up in the air for about 12 hours, which is until Curry himself put to bed any potential mystery.

“I'm going to play”, Steph Curry said on Thursday.

The 2-time MVP is confident after getting checked out by Golden State’s medical staff, sleeping, and getting initial treatment. He got about 10 hours of sleep and has iced the foot. The plan is for Curry to have more treatment leading up to Game 4.

2022 NBA Finals, Game 3: Curry is recovering from a painful foot injury

Steph Curry’s pain tolerance fpr this injury will be key going forward.

"Get as much recovery and healing as possible and understand how important Game 4 is”, Curry said. "I'm excited about the opportunity."

Curry got hurt in the 4th quarter when Boston Celtics center Al Horford fell on him as they fought for a loose ball.

At this time, it’s not believed Curry will need imagining or an MRI, and he knows from a foot injury earlier this season what he will have to do to get ready.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry has now sprained his left foot twice. He couldn't run on it the first time and immediately exited the game. Last night, he played a handful of possessions on it. It's part of why he knows it is less serious.



Golden State did not practice on Thursday, so Curry has not had a chance to test the foot in a live setting. The Warriors used the day off as a recovery day and watched film as they look to correct their mistakes and game plan for Friday night.

An injury Steph Curry is already familiar with?

Curry missed the final 12 games of the regular season after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot against Boston on March 16. The injury occurred when he collided with Boston's Marcus Smart in San Francisco.

At the time, Warriors coach Steve Kerr called the play dangerous and was not happy with the Celtics player and let him know during the game.

While Horford has taken heat for the play, he defended his actions in the heat of the moment as the Celtics were fighting for the win.

“I just saw the loose ball. I just tried to make a play”, Horford said. “Yeah, I understand the type of moment and us continuing just to play the right way, play to win.”

Curry believes this foot injury is less serious than the previous one.

"Oh, for sure”, Steph Curry said. "Like I said, this is almost the identical-type play. This one just wasn't as bad as that one. As soon as you started to take a couple of steps, you kind of know whether you can run normal, cut normal or not. Back then, I couldn't. Yesterday, I could.

"That gave me a little bit of confidence knowing it wasn't as bad. We'll see how it feels tomorrow. I know I'm going to play, but just see how it responds to that type of impact.”

There’s no question that the Warriors need Steph Curry and his shooting threat.

The mercurial guard has made 18 three-pointers in the first three Finals games in 2022. This includes his record-setting Game 1 performance, when he set an NBA Finals record for most 3-pointers in any quarter, making 6 from behind the arc.

The Golden State Warriors are 5-0 following a loss in this year's playoffs, 2nd best in the NBA and only behind Boston's 7-0 record.

