"Back-to-back MVPs used to be reserved for the all-time best of the best" - NBA analyst laments profusely as Nikola Jokic locks another MVP over Joel Embiid

Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic had an impressive 2021-22 season. Although the Nuggets were shorthanded this year after dealing with numerous injuries, Jokic stepped up to lead his team to the playoffs.

It was recently announced that Jokic will be named the 2021-22 MVP. This means that the Nuggets superstar big man will win his second MVP in a row after winning it in the 2020-21 season as well.

Although the Nuggets finished sixth overall in the Western Conference, Jokic was the main reason they were able to make the playoffs at all.

Still, plenty of analysts and personalities believe that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo deserved the award.

Speaking on "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright voiced his belief that the MVP used to be reserved for the best of the best. He believes other players deserved to win the award over Jokic. Wright stated:

"Back-to-back MVPs used to be reserved for the all-time best of the best, + Steve Nash. Two years in a row, Jokic's team is AT HOME when the award was actually announced."

While some might argue that other superstars might have deserved the award, there's no denying that Jokic's season was sensational.

During the 2020-21 season, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He shot 56.6% from the field and 38.8% from three-point range.

The difference was that the Denver Nuggets team last season had more contributing pieces on their roster. Star players Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were part of the rotation for the majority of the season. The Nuggets also finished the year third in the Western Conference standings with a 47-25 record.

Jokic was without Murray and Porter Jr. for almost the entire 2021-22 season, but carried the Nuggets to an impressive sixth-place finish in the West.

He finished the year with averages of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists while shooting 58.3% from the field. Despite the lack of contributing pieces, Jokic still saw his numbers and efficiency climb across the board.

