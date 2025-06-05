"Backup PG for Lakers, play for Luka & LeBron" - NBA fans stirred by Chris Paul’s potential LA reunion after veteran's desire to be closer to family

All-Star point guard Chris Paul is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Paul finished his 2024-25 NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs, where he mentored the organization's young core. Also, the future Hall of Fame guard impressed people by appearing in all 82 games.

Ad

As his career is nearing its end, Paul is reportedly considering returning to Los Angeles. Since the 2017-18 season, the star guard has played for teams not based in LA. Given that the 12-time All-Star's family lives in California's biggest city, he wants to have a reunion.

On Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," CP3 discussed the next step in his career. According to the 11-time All-NBA, his decision regarding what's next for him has a lot to do with his conversation with his family.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I talked to my family about it," Paul said. "My son is 16. My daughter is 12. The past six seasons, I have lived without them. I go to San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State and OKC.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I've been away from them for the last six years. That's the conversation."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following that, fans started speculating on having him back and play for the LA Lakers.

"Backup PG for Lakers and play for Luka and Lebron... sound good," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Cp3 as a 3rd string guard i dont mind it," another fan commented.

"Bro gonna be a Laker isn’t he 😒," one fan said.

Other fans think it would be better if he returns to his previous team, the LA Clippers.

"The Clippers are in need for a backup PG and he can have his farewell tour here. Have his jersey retired a year later. So obvious," a comment read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Clipper our defense has him covered," another reply read.

"Retires a Clipper. That's fitting," another fan said.

A former NBA star wants Chris Paul to mentor LaMelo Ball

Chris Paul may be one of the oldest players in the league, but he still brings much value. With his experience, even former players understand how he can make an impact.

Ad

Former NBA star Kevin Garnett believes the nine-time All-Defensive player should join the Charlotte Hornets before he retires. On last Thursday's episode of "KG Certified," Garnett said that Paul can serve as the right mentor for All-Star guard LaMelo Ball.

Ad

The one-time champion sees an opportunity for Ball to learn from one of the best guards. Given that they play the same position and approach to the game, the Hornets guard can pick Paul's brain.

However, with Paul's situation about missing his family, he could make a comeback in LA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More