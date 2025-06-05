"Backup PG for Lakers, play for Luka & LeBron" - NBA fans stirred by Chris Paul’s potential LA reunion after veteran's desire to be closer to family

All-Star point guard Chris Paul is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Paul finished his 2024-25 NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs, where he mentored the organization's young core. Also, the future Hall of Fame guard impressed people by appearing in all 82 games.
As his career is nearing its end, Paul is reportedly considering returning to Los Angeles. Since the 2017-18 season, the star guard has played for teams not based in LA. Given that the 12-time All-Star's family lives in California's biggest city, he wants to have a reunion.
On Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," CP3 discussed the next step in his career. According to the 11-time All-NBA, his decision regarding what's next for him has a lot to do with his conversation with his family.
"I talked to my family about it," Paul said. "My son is 16. My daughter is 12. The past six seasons, I have lived without them. I go to San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State and OKC.
"I've been away from them for the last six years. That's the conversation."
Following that, fans started speculating on having him back and play for the LA Lakers.
"Backup PG for Lakers and play for Luka and Lebron... sound good," a fan said.
"Cp3 as a 3rd string guard i dont mind it," another fan commented.
"Bro gonna be a Laker isn’t he 😒," one fan said.
Other fans think it would be better if he returns to his previous team, the LA Clippers.
"The Clippers are in need for a backup PG and he can have his farewell tour here. Have his jersey retired a year later. So obvious," a comment read.
"Clipper our defense has him covered," another reply read.
"Retires a Clipper. That's fitting," another fan said.
A former NBA star wants Chris Paul to mentor LaMelo Ball
Chris Paul may be one of the oldest players in the league, but he still brings much value. With his experience, even former players understand how he can make an impact.
Former NBA star Kevin Garnett believes the nine-time All-Defensive player should join the Charlotte Hornets before he retires. On last Thursday's episode of "KG Certified," Garnett said that Paul can serve as the right mentor for All-Star guard LaMelo Ball.
The one-time champion sees an opportunity for Ball to learn from one of the best guards. Given that they play the same position and approach to the game, the Hornets guard can pick Paul's brain.
However, with Paul's situation about missing his family, he could make a comeback in LA.
