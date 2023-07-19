Bahamian Deandre Ayton, who signed $133,000,000 contract last year, donates $10,000 for Junior Achievement Bahamas

Deandre Ayton, one of the NBA's best centers, continues to be an inspiration as he donated $10,000 to Junior Achievement Bahamas. The Phoenix Suns starter took the chance to uplift the youth of his home country following his big payday last season.

According to Ayton, he wants to show young people that everyone can excel in different aspects, and not just in sports.

"Give kids in the Bahamas a chance to try something new," Ayton said. "Like something and try it again. And just bring the resources to us instead of seeking overseas, or anything like that or thinking 'Let's go overseas' and try to reach their goal, when they could do it here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is just the least I can do, but, yeah, I truly appreciate it. Each and every one of y'all, I'm just supporting you while I do my thing on the court."

Eyewitness News Bahamas @ewnewsbahamas



The Phoenix Suns Center says the donation stems from his desire to show young Bahamians that they can excel with or without sports. BIG DONATION: Bahamian NBA Player Deandre Ayton makes a $10,000 donation to Junior Achievement Bahamas.The Phoenix Suns Center says the donation stems from his desire to show young Bahamians that they can excel with or without sports. pic.twitter.com/A14P5UP5sS

This isn't the first time the NBA star helped out financially. In 2019, Ayton donated $100,000 to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief. The center also helped out the Suns organization with a supply and donation drive in Phoenix.

Ayton finished his fifth NBA season on a high note, averaging 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

You might also be interested in reading this: Ric Bucher adamant Suns will trade Deandre Ayton if they get off to bad start - "I would not be surprised if he was on another team by Christmas"

How did Deandre Ayton get $133,000,000 deal from Phoenix Suns?

Deandre Ayton

When Deandre Ayton was drafted No. 1 by the Suns, he was looked at as a future All-Star center. He had a great start to his career, averaging 16.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 1.8 apg in his first season. Since then, he's been maintained his identity as a consistent double-double guy for Phoenix.

When Chris Paul arrived in his third season, his role on the floor diminished, and he registered his lowest scoring average. Before his fourth season, he was hoping to get a contract extension. However, the front office prioritized giving an extension to his former teammate, Mikal Bridges.

During the 2022 offseason, Ayton became a restricted free agent. He received an offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers, which was worth $133 million for four years. The Suns matched the offer and secured their starting center.

He was able to bring his numbers back and serve as an impact player for Phoenix.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns can reconsider sending Deandre Ayton to Mavericks

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault