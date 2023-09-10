"Balled out of control" - Dennis Schroder's 1st ever FIBA World Cup MVP has fans hailing him around world

Following an impressive 28-point performance against Serbia to secure the gold medal for Germany, Dennis Schroder was awarded the FIBA World Cup MVP.

Throughout the 2023 Basketball World Cup, Schroder averaged 19.1 points per game (43.5% shooting, including 32.7% from 3-point range) and 6.1 assists.

As Schroder accepted his first-ever FIBA World Cup MVP, a number of NBA fans praised the Raptors guard for a much-deserved award.

One fan, @HoopsOrStripes, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Balled out of control. Toughest route of any team. Group of death, knocked out the favorites and went undefeated."

Against Serbia, Schroder shot 7-of-11, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range. His pivotal shot came at 23.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as he lost his defender with a quick crossover to the rim. His clutch lay-up was crucial as it placed Germany in a 4-point advantage over Serbia.

According to an Inquirer Sports article written by Rommel Fuertes Jr., Schroder talked about the journey and the importance of capturing gold for Germany.

"This is unbelievable," Schroder said. "We enjoyed every single moment, every single day, every single practice, every single game. We embraced it and competed on the highest level. That's the reason why we did what we did in this tournament."

Dennis Schroder's previous performances in the FIBA World Cup 2023

Schroder had a number of excellent outings throughout this year's FIBA World Cup as he led his Germany ball club in scoring in the international tournament.

One of his best performances came against Australia, where Dennis Schroder put up 30 points (10-of-19 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range) and eight assists. Germany won the game with a score of 85-82.

Moving over to Germany's 100-71 win against Slovenia, Schroder was yet again electric with his 24-point performance. During the game, he shot 8-of-11, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Against Team USA, Dennis Schroder would not be denied in ensuring that Germany would walk away with an upset win. He contributed to Germany's 113-111 victory with 17 points (7-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range) and nine assists.

It was an incredible run for the 6-foot-1 guard ahead of his upcoming 2023-24 season with the Toronto Raptors. After putting up decent numbers with the Los Angeles Lakers, which helped the team secure a playoff spot, he landed in a new home in Toronto.

With his two-year $25 million contract and FIBA World Cup performance with Germany, Dennis Schroder looks primed for an incredible season with the Raptors.