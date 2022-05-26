“Baloney they need another star… They have the freakin’ sixth man of the year” - Skip Bayless reacts to Joel Embiid’s tweet on the Miami Heat, says 6-time All-Star has quit on them

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse the Miami Heat came under immense criticism from Skip Bayless. He came down hard on the likes of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, lambasting them in his show.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Bayless launched a scathing criticism of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. He believes that the duo have quit on the Heat in this series against the Boston Celtics.

Skip Bayless said:

"Joel Embiid tweets last night: 'Miami needs another star.' Baloney, they need another star. They got one who has completely quit on them while acting like he's still playing and that is Jimmy Butler.

"And Baloney they need another star, they have the freaking Sixth Man of the Year sitting on the bench in street clothes. He averaged 21 points per game. No one comes off the bench and impacts the game like Tyler Herro."

The Boston Celtics took Game 5 in Miami last night as no Heat player scored more than 18 points. Jaylen Brown, on the other hand, contributed with 25 points for the Celtics. They are on the brink of eliminating the Heat in Game 6 in Boston and advancing to the NBA Finals.

Is Skip Bayless right to criticise Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro?

Miami Heat stars in action

Jimmy Butler has been arguably the best player in the postseason this year but has struggled with a knee injury in the playoffs. His injury has seemingly aggravated in the series against the Boston Celtics.

In the first two games of the series, Butler was producing at an MVP caliber level but re-injured his knee. His performances from Game 3 onward have taken a nose dive. Butler is now averaging a mere nine points per game on 25% shooting from the field and 14.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

Herro won the Sixth Man of the Year award this year for his excellent performances in the regular season. However, he has struggled in this series against the Celtics as he is averaging more shots than points against Boston. Clearly, he is still struggling with a groin injury.

This, coupled with Tyler Herro's absence in Games 4 and 5 has led the Miami Heat to be on the verge of being eliminated from the postseason. Their championship aspirations are crumbling right before their very eyes this year.

This meant that the rest of the roster had to pick up the slack in the absence of their two best players but have failed to do so. Bam Adebayo is the only one who has put in a decent performance in Game 5.

Skip Bayless has been extremely harsh in trying to criticise Jimmy Butler as the superstar is nowhere near a 100%. But he is still on the court and trying to his best when the roster has been plagued by injuries.

