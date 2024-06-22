Bam Adebayo calls Colin Cowherd a clown exposing an old take involving Jimmy Butler

Bam Adebayo called out Colin Cowherd on an old take where the analyst tried to trade the Heat star for Jimmy Butler. Adebayo has become a cornerstone for the modern-day Miami Heat, and his partnership with Jimmy Butler is considered one of the league's finest.

So when a fan uploaded a clip of Cowherd trying to trade Adebayo for Butler, the big man dropped a single clown face emoji in the comments section.

The clip is from an old episode of "Herdline News," where Colin Cowherd and his co-host can be seen talking about the trade talks between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018-19 season.

Colin's co-host informs the analyst about a deal between the Timberwolves and the Heat involving Jimmy Butler's move from the Wolves to the Heat in exchange for Bam Adebayo, Josh Richardson, and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick. She clarifies that the negotiations fell off as the Heat weren't willing to give that much in exchange for Butler.

However, Cowherd expressed a different perspective. According to him, it was a bad deal for the Timberwolves, as they were giving up a star for a nobody like Bam Adebayo, who was in the initial years of his NBA career.

"Jimmy Butler is gonna give you 23 a game and I get Bam!" Cowherd said. "I didn't even know who Bam was!"

Cowherd may not have acknowledged Adebayo then but now the center has become one of the core players of the Miami Heat.

Bam Adebayo can receive a big contract extension in the offseason: Report

Bam Adebayo is a versatile defender who averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the 2023–24 season. His stat line puts him among the league's elite class of big men.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat are expected to offer the big man a lucrative contract extension with two years remaining. The Heat could offer him a supermax contract worth $245 million but it would depend on Adebayo's decision to accept it or not.