Bam Adebayo isn't one to worry about NBA referees when it comes to fouls. But the big man wants to at least get respect from the officials.

The Miami Heat (10-12) have gotten off to a slow start. Miami was 7-7 at one point before losing four consecutive games. Then, after a three-game winning streak, some wondered if Miami was finally starting to find its groove.

Then came Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics. Although the team was dealing with numerous injuries, the Heat lost 134-121. Any matchup between the Celtics and Heat has extra meaning, especially given their history in the postseason. Because of that, emotions can get the best of players.

In the postgame, Bam Adebayo didn't hold back on the officials. During the final minute of the game, Adebayo argued with the officials, resulting in two technical fouls and his ejection.

“I mean, me personally, I don’t really get bent out of shape about fouls," Adebayo said. "My biggest thing is, like, my mom taught me ever since I was younger, if somebody’s talking to you, you look at them dead in the eyes. I feel like that’s unprofessional when players come to try come talk to you and you don’t look at them and, you know, acknowledge them."

Bam Adebayo and Miami Heat look to get back on track

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are coming off a 2021-22 season that saw them one win away from a spot in the NBA Finals. However, it's been a disappointing start to the new season for the veteran squad.

After Wednesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics, Miami (10-12) has lost five of its last eight games and is looking to get back on track quickly. During that stretch, Miami was without one of their other stars in forward Jimmy Butler.

Butler has missed the last seven games while dealing with a knee injury. Miami has always figured out a way to bounce back over the years. They are going to need to before it's too late, especially with a competitive Eastern Conference.

Miami's defensive rating with Bam Adebayo ON the court: 108.4 (would rank 2nd in the NBA)

Miami's defensive rating with Bam Adebayo OFF the court: 115.6 (would rank 27th in the NBA)

As of now, the Heat find themselves 11th in the East. One bright spot for the team has been the play of Bam Adebayo, who continues to be one of the league's top two-way centers. The 25-year-old big man is averaging 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Miami will need to regroup in a hurry as they face the Boston Celtics (18-4) again on Friday night. They will then head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies (12-9) before returning home for a three-game homestand.

