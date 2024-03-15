Bam Adebayo Injury Update: Latest on Heat star's status for crucial game vs Pistons (March 15)

Bam Adebayo is listed as probable on the injury report as the Miami Heat prepare to face the Detroit Pistons away on Friday. His involvement in the contest will be a game-time decision.

With the Heat recently struggling to pick up a win, Adebayo's participation will be crucial in Miami's fight to stay alive in the top-six race.

What happened to Bam Adebayo?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Miami Heat center is dealing with a lower back contusion after the Heat's previous game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Adebayo emerged from the game with a bruised after registering a double-double performance with 17 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

However, the lower back injury will likely not prevent Adebayo from playing his 40th straight game on Friday against the Pistons.

Bam Adebayo's stats vs. the Detroit Pistons

Bam Adebayo has played 16 career games against the Detroit Pistons and won 11 of them. He has averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game against Detroit

Friday's matchup will be Adebayo and the Heat's third meeting against the Pistons this season. The three-time NBA All-Star registered 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in their first encounter, to lead the Heat to a 103-102 victory.

Miami clinched the win 118-110 in their second meeting as well. Adebayo contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block for the Heat's victory charge.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks in the 55 games he has played. He is shooting 50.7% from the field including 13.3% from beyond the arc this season.

Heading into tonight's game, the Miami Heat (35-30) are eighth in the Eastern Conference, winning five of their last 10 games. They are currently dealing with a four-game losing streak after being defeated by the Denver Nuggets 100-88 on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons (12-53) are second-last in the Eastern Conference having won four of their last 10 games. They head into the game riding a two-game winning streak after back-to-back wins against the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons?

Local TV operators Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Detroit will cover the Heat vs. Pistons. Fans outside the local regions can catch live action via the NBA League Pass.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena, the Piston's home court.