Bam Adebayo Injury Update: Miami Heat center available vs Brooklyn Nets following hip injury

According to the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo is available to play in tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets (Nov 2). The Heat center missed Monday night's 122-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks due to a bruised hip. He suffered the injury during the Heat's 106-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Miami fans were happy after the big man's availability was announced on the Heat's X channel. The Heat and Nets meet for the first of four matchups this season. The Heat have a superior 78-58 all-time record versus the Nets during the regular season. Miami has gone 42-25 at home and 36-33 on the road against Brooklyn.

Miami Heat's poor start and Bam Adebayo's new position

The Miami Heat has not had the best of starts to their season. They have a poor 1-3 record after losing 111-119 to the Boston Celtics, 90-106 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and 114-122 to the Bucks. The team's sole win was against the Detroit Pistons, 103-102.

Bam Adebayo remains a key piece in Erik Spoelstra's rotation. He had an impressive showing against their conference rivals, the Celtics. In the hotly-contested game, Adebayo finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and 2 assists. Recently, the team gave him a vote of confidence by giving him a new role.

Miami Heat's new captain

Udonis Haslem ceased to be the Miami Heat’s captain after passing that title to Bam Adebayo. It’s an honor Adebayo does not take lightly.

He shared his thoughts about the new role with Miami Herald ahead of the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets at Kaseya Center., “It was a surreal moment because I remember walking into this situation just trying to get in where I could fit in,”

He continued to say, "Fast forward to now, the coaching staff, UD, the organization looking at me in Year 7 like I’m next in line to carry this torch. It’s a real blessing. It definitely comes with a lot of opportunity, but a lot of responsibility. I’m just looking to carry that torch the best way I can just like UD did.”