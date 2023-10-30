Bam Adebayo Injury Update: Miami Heat center ruled out vs Milwaukee Bucks following hip injury

Bam Adebayo, who was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, is now ruled out. Adebayo bruised his hip Saturday when the Heat played the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bam still managed to play 33 minutes; however, it was after the game that he felt the effects of his injury.

This is a huge bummer for the Miami Heat considering how the team is struggling to gain a winning record. The Heat currently have a 1-2 record and could go 1-3 if Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton all go off in the matchup.

Thankfully, Jimmy Butler will make his return after resting Saturday against the Wolves. Hopefully, he can take care of business without Bam Adebayo by his side.

Can Bam Adebayo notch his third All-Star nod this year?

Bam Adebayo is playing in his seventh season with the Miami Heat. The team kept him around for long considering how solid he has been for the Heat. Until now, Adebayo has notched two All-Star nods, one in the 2019-20 NBA season and then another in the 2022-23 season.

There was a two-season gap before he was named to his second All-Star game; however, it appears he could go back-to-back this year. As of his first three games this season, Adebayo is averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks. So far, his scoring numbers are higher than his averages from the past seasons.

It's very likely for him to be named to another All-Star appearance this year, but not only due to his scoring ability. Adebayo is also a solid defender on the court. He can consistently snatch the ball from his opponents and has the grit to jump high to swat the ball.

Aside from his work ethic, Bam Adebayo is also undoubtedly on par with Jimmy Butler, if not better, in terms of carrying the Heat. As long as Adebayo continues to play the way he does today, it's likely that he will be voted to his third All-Star game.